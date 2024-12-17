Cablelabs Paves Way Forward For Reliable, Intelligent, Secure Networks With Achievement Of 10G Platform Milestones

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New NaaS technology, latency equipment and security frameworks propel 10G's evolution beyond speed, focusing on reliability and pervasive intelligence, security and privacy

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As evolving digital demands reshape needs, CableLabs continues to deliver on every commitment in the development of 10G , a future-ready, multigigabit first announced at CES six years ago. This year's progress highlights the cable industry's leading research lab's vision that transcends speed to support emerging applications and immersive experiences with seamless connectivity, heightened security and context aware intelligence across every network layer.

“Digital transformation demands an adaptive network that is not only fast but smart, reliable and capable of responding to user needs at any moment,” said Phil McKinney, CEO of CableLabs.“With each milestone, we're that much closer to bringing the platform of the future to life, allowing applications and devices to interact with the network dynamically and securely. This push forward illustrates our commitment to pioneering the next-generation connectivity solutions that will empower our members to lead in a competitive, constantly evolving market - and shape our digital future.”

CableLabs' 2024 10G milestones mark a distinct evolution for the 10G platform: transitioning from the pursuit of ultrafast speeds to an emphasis on creating adaptable networks that can meet the dynamic needs of users and devices in real time. This evolution includes breakthroughs in NaaS (Network as a Service) , Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable Throughput (L4S) equipment, interoperability events and the release of new security frameworks - all centering on themes that define the future of 10G: reliability, latency, security and speed.

Reliability: NaaS bridges connectivity and applications

Earlier this year, CableLabs unveiled NaaS, a foundational framework that enables third-party developers to connect directly to network services and data through standardized application programming interfaces. Driving network reliability and intelligence, NaaS allows applications to respond to changing network conditions in real time, delivering consistent, adaptive user experiences across operators.

In September, Charter Communications, in collaboration with CableLabs, launched Bryte IQ , a NaaS platform that streamlines and secures developer access to Spectrum's wired and wireless networks, accelerating application development and broadening service possibilities for business-to-business clients.

Latency: Enabling L4S interoperability

Throughout the year, CableLabs facilitated and hosted a series of events focused on end-to-end interoperability between the next-generation applications that implement L4S and the networking gear (including DOCSIS® 3.1 and DOCSIS 4.0 equipment) that provides the necessary L4S congestion signaling. The events enabled operators to test and fine-tune the network configurations used in their field trials and Low Latency DOCSIS (LLD) deployments. In addition, CableLabs facilitated several L4S interoperability events in coordination with the Internet Engineering Task Force to provide further opportunities for application developers and network equipment developers from Apple, Broadcom, Google, Netflix, Nokia, NVIDIA and others to come together.

Working with multiple participants in the Wireless Broadband Alliance to explore the integration of L4S network functions into a Wi-Fi access point, CableLabs published an L4S Implementation Guidelines document that provides Wi-Fi equipment vendors detailed instructions on implementing support for L4S in their equipment, enabling end-to-end low latency for immersive applications.

In November, Comcast announced the first wide scale deployment of LLD with L4S, illustrating the technology's scalability. Midco also presented a technical paper at SCTE TechExpo, showing that HFC networks can deliver high-speed data services with latency levels comparable to or better than PON performance for nonqueue building (NQB) traffic.

Security: Advancing cybersecurity standards and zero-trust practices

In January, CableLabs released the Routing Security Profile , or RSP, an actionable and adaptable guide to enhancing internet routing security. Based on the National Institute of Standards and Technology 's Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) 1.1 's core functions, the RSP enables organizations to better identify, protect, detect, respond to and recover from cybersecurity events affecting IP networks. CableLabs released version 2.0, which incorporates feedback received from stakeholders following the release, on Oct. 1.

Released in September, the Zero Trust and Infrastructure Security (ØTIS) Best Common Practices (BCP) aligns the approach to zero-trust implementation for core

and access network infrastructure. Emphasizing credential protection, supply chain risk management, policy-based access and consistent control, the comprehensive security framework supports an intelligent network by safeguarding against threats at every point of access.

Speed: DOCSIS 4.0 interoperability

CableLabs also organized and led numerous events focused on multi supplier interoperability across the DOCSIS 4.0 ecosystem in 2024. The interoperability events convened various companies in the Interop Laboratory to test and refine pre-production and development versions of networking hardware and application software. Highlighting crucial developments in network interoperability, virtualization and speed, the April event set new records in downstream speeds - over 9 gigabits per second through a DOCSIS 4.0 modem - while the August event dived deeper into advancing upstream capabilities .

In addition to this progress, CableLabs advanced DOCSIS 4.0 technology with Full Duplex DOCSIS now extending operation to 1.8 gigahertz. This improvement drives new advancements for modems operating in Frequency Division Duplexing mode, supporting further innovation across technology and business models and from multiple suppliers.

CableLabs members also reached significant 10G milestones this year. CableLabs' blog features more about Charter, Comcast, Cox, Liberty Global, Midco, Rogers and others' progress.

For more information about how CableLabs empowers its members with the necessary technologies and tools to deliver 10G, please visit CableLabs.com/10G .

About CableLabs

As the leading innovation and R&D lab for the cable industry, CableLabs creates global impact through its member companies around the world and its subsidiaries, Kyrio and SCTE. With a state-of-the-art research and innovation facility and collaborative ecosystem with thousands of vendors, CableLabs delivers impactful network technologies for the entire industry. To learn more about CableLabs, please visit .

