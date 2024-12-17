Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat. Recognized As One Of The Best Indie Books In 2024
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat. from Forbes books received the prestigious recognition by Kirkus Reviews as one of the "Best Indie Books of 2024".
Kirkus, which reviews thousands of books annually, issued a star rating earlier in the year and just announced that it would be among the top 100 independently published books for 2024.
Colin C. Campbell stated "We are so excited and grateful for this recognition. This book took 10 years, and over 200 interviews. It includes 180 call outs, 30 illustrations, and was written for the ADHD entrepreneur. Congrats to the team at Startup for making this happen."
Here are a few highlights from the "Best Indie Books of 2024"
NONFICTION
Voices from a Forgotten Letter by Seif-Eldeine
Inflamed by Anne E. Belden, Paul Gullixson; Contributing Author/Editor Lauren A. Spates
Deep Utopia by Nick Bostrom
We Choose To by Curtis Boyd and Glenna Halvorson-Boyd
The Child Catcher by Andrew Bridge
The User Experience Team of One by Leah Buley and Joe Natoli
Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat. by Colin C. Campbell
NOLA Face by Brooke Champagne
Point & Shoot by Bill Clevenger
Becoming Modigliani by Henri Colt
Zen in the Vernacular by Peter Coyote
Sam Lacy and Wendell Smith by Wayne Dawkins
The Line of Dissent by Martin Duberman
Holy American Burnout! by Sean Enfield
Barons by Austin Frerick
I Miss My Mommy by Alison Garwood-Jones
Feedback by Nicholas R. Golledge
Letters from World War II by Barbara Jane Hannon
The J.E.D.I. Leader's Playbook by Omar L. Harris
Now You Are a Missing Person by Susan Hayden
America's Presidents by Gerald S. Henig
The Investors' Advocate by Payson Hunter
I Was a Teenage Monster Hunter! by Sam Irvin; illustrated by Dan Gallagher
The Next Run by Tom Jenkins
The Strength of Water by Karin Jensen
The Kremlin's Noose by Amy Knight
Above the Ground by Dan Lawton
Not From Here by Leah Lax
Am I Too Old to Save the Planet? by Lawrence MacDonald
Climate Opportunities Knocking at Your Door by William Mebane
That Voice by Marcia Menter
Circle of Sawdust by Rob Mermin; illustrated by Karen E. Gersch
A Joyous Transformation by Anaïs Nin; edited by Paul Herron
Brother Nervosa by Ronald Palmer
FICTION
Willis and the Magic Stick by Rod Allison; illustrated by Trisha B. Waters
After by Timothy Ashby
The Vow by Jude Berman
Pescadero by Hollis Brady
The Deepfake by Joan Cohen
The Queen of Steeplechase Park by David Ciminello
The Strange Beautiful by Carla Crujido
The Dark Court by Vyvyan Evans
Sunny Gale by Jamie Lisa Forbes
Find Your Own Way Home by Michael George
The House on Sun Street by Mojgan Ghazirad
Head Fake by Scott Gordon
Yellow Birds by Karen Green
Blessed Hands by Frume Halpern; translated by Yermiyahu Ahron Taub
Pocket Full of Teeth by Aimee Hardy
Archipelago by HR Hawkins
Hair-Trigger Smile by Daniel James
I Never Knew How Old I Was by David Joseph
Bookstore Clerks & Significant Others by Scott Landfield; illustrated by S.G. Ellerhoff
Filthy Rich Fae by Geneva Lee
Dame Alice Hits Hollywood by Allie Mahoney
The Beads by David McConnell
The Goldie Standard by Simi Monheit
Last Bets by Mary Carroll Moore
A Golden Life by Ginny Kubitz Moyer
The Cusser Club by Randall Northcutt
House of Honor by Margaret Ann Philbrick
Unplugged by David Schulze
The Daughter Between Them by Alretha Thomas
Silence by Julia Park Tracey
The Aurora Revelations by Michael Walker
Russian Nonsensical by Edward D. Webster
Heavenbreaker by Sara Wolf
The Lafitte Affair by Norman Woolworth
Children of Ever After by Avery Yearwood
BIOGRAPHY & MEMOIR
Lilly by Lillian Colón
Liar, Alleged by David Vass
TEENS & YOUNG ADULT
About:
Colin C. Campbell is a Serial entrepreneur with 23 awards in 2024 and #1 best selling author on Amazon of Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat. Colin started, scaled, and exited over a dozen companies worth almost 1 billion dollars including Tucows, Hostopia, .CLUB Domains, GeeksforLess and Paw. Colin also runs Startup Club with 1M members. Startup Club is an online community supporting the small business ecosystem through expert discussions, community events, and networking opportunities.
