Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Market To Show Remarkable Growth Trends From 2023 To 2034, Delveinsight Report

Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Insights

Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Market Forecast report offers an in-depth insight of forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections market dynamics.

DelveInsight's“Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Market Report:

.The Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

.Based on DelveInsight's epidemiology model, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections in the US was around 108,000 in 2023, with an anticipated increase during the forecast period (2024–2034) due to various contributing factors.

.In 2023, NTM Infections in the US showed a higher prevalence in females compared to males. Females represented about 68% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections, while males accounted for around 32%.

.In 2023, M. avium was the most common species responsible for Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections in the US, accounting for nearly 76 thousand diagnosed prevalent cases. It was followed by M. abscessus with around 14 thousand cases, and other species like M. kansasii and M. xenopi, which contributed to approximately 18 thousand cases.

.In 2023, the US had about 86 thousand diagnosed prevalent cases of Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections of the pulmonary type and approximately 22 thousand cases of the extrapulmonary type

.As per Shanmugam et al., about 1·5 million people died from TB, and nearly 10 million people fall ill with Mtb infection worldwide, of which only 6·4 million were diagnosed and officially reported

.Among the 7MM countries. The most prevalent cases of Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial infections were recorded in the United States.

.Key Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Companies: Spero Therapeutics, Savara Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt Inc., Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc., Revimmune, and others

.Key Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Therapies: SPR720, Molgramostim, Thiolanox (Nitric Oxide), NUZYRA (omadacycline), CYT 107, and others

Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Overview

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), NTM are also referred to as atypical mycobacteria, mycobacteria other than tuberculosis (MOTT), or environmental mycobacteria. It is a ubiquitous, aerobic, non-motile, acid-fast bacteria commonly found in soil and water. Inhalation of these bacteria may cause disease in both healthy persons and those with compromised immune systems.

Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Market

The dynamics of the Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

“Of the Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections emerging therapies, the most anticipated product to get launched is aminoglycoside antibacterial, Arikayce (amikacin). Apart from this, other products include RHB-204, Thiolanox, Molgradex, and Nitric Oxide. Some of these products have also received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP), Fastrack Designations and Orphan Designations.”

Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034 It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Prevalence of Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections

.Prevalent Cases of Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections by severity

.Gender-specific Prevalence of Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections

.Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections

Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyses recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Therapies and Key Companies

.SPR720: Spero Therapeutics

.Molgramostim: Savara Pharmaceuticals

.Thiolanox (Nitric Oxide): Mallinckrodt Inc.

.NUZYRA (omadacycline): Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

.CYT 107: Revimmune

Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Market Drivers

.There is increase in spending on branded drugs

.Several academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies are currently conducting clinical trials for the treatment of various symptoms of NTM infections

Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Market Unmet Needs

.Challenges in diagnoses

.Development of novel therapies

.Lack of awareness

.Poor disease understanding

.Clinical biomarkers

Scope of the Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Market Report

.Study Period: 2020–2034

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Companies: Spero Therapeutics, Savara Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt Inc., Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc., Revimmune, and others

.Key Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Therapies: SPR720, Molgramostim, Thiolanox (Nitric Oxide), NUZYRA (omadacycline), CYT 107, and others

.Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Therapeutic Assessment: Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections current marketed and Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections emerging therapies

.Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Market Dynamics: Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections market drivers and Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Non- Tuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Market Access and Reimbursement

