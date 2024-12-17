HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS COMMERCIAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH GREAT BASIN INSURANCE, INC. IN OREGON

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited

(Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and services firm, announced today the of the assets of Great Basin Insurance, (Great Basin Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With locations in Klamath Falls & Springfield, Oregon, Great Basin Insurance has provided commercial insurance to businesses for nearly 100 years. Their focus on the agribusiness supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening Hub's existing capabilities.

Agency Partners Dana Loreman and Bill Gilmore Jr., and the Great Basin Insurance team, will join Hub Northwest.

Great Basin Insurance will be referred to as Great Basin Insurance, a Hub International company.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen its industry and product

expertise.

For

more

information

on

the

Hub

M&A experience,

visit

WeAreHub .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited

is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 18,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored

solutions

and

unrelenting

advocacy, so

clients

are

ready

for

tomorrow.

For

more information, visit Hub Media Center .

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica

Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

[email protected]

