HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS COMMERCIAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH GREAT BASIN INSURANCE, INC. IN OREGON
12/17/2024 8:17:43 AM
CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited
(Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the Acquisition of the assets of Great Basin Insurance, Inc. (Great Basin Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
With locations in Klamath Falls & Springfield, Oregon, Great Basin Insurance has provided commercial insurance to businesses for nearly 100 years. Their focus on the agribusiness industry supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening Hub's existing capabilities.
Agency Partners Dana Loreman and Bill Gilmore Jr., and the Great Basin Insurance team, will join Hub Northwest.
Great Basin Insurance will be referred to as Great Basin Insurance, a Hub International company.
About Hub's M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen its industry and product
expertise.
For
more
information
on
the
Hub
M&A experience,
visit
WeAreHub .
About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited
is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 18,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored
solutions
and
unrelenting
advocacy, so
clients
are
ready
for
tomorrow.
For
more information, visit Hub Media Center .
CONTACT:
Media: Jessica
Wiltse
Phone: 312-596-7573
[email protected]
M&A: Clark Wormer
Phone: 312-279-4848
[email protected]
SOURCE Hub International Limited
