Auguste Escoffier School Of Culinary Arts Named To Newsweek's List Of America's Top Online Learning Providers 2025

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Auguste Escoffier School of Arts , the largest culinary school brand in the U.S.,* has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Top Providers . Escoffier earned the top spot on Newsweek's 2025 list for its innovative approach to culinary education, offering flexible learning options for online diploma and degree programs that include hands-on externships.

This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Newsweek partners with Statista to survey more than 10,000 learners, evaluating 200 online colleges and universities to identify the top 100 organizations. Statista's evaluation process is designed to highlight the industry's leaders in high-quality education, technological innovations, and commitment to student success.

"Our flexible programs blend traditional culinary training with modern educational accessibility to meet the needs of today's students, regardless of their geographic location," said Kathleen Ahearn, Escoffier's vice president of academic affairs. "This national recognition reflects the breadth of opportunities we offer, from hands-on instruction and immersive Farm To Table® experiences to career preparation, externships with leading restaurant and hospitality partners, and our newest

Chef-in-Residence

partnership with chef, author and Emmy-nominated TV host Kristen Kish," added Ahearn. Kish will help inspire Escoffier students through a special lecture class, exclusive content, and other engagement activities.

Escoffier's programs combine classic culinary skills training with a curriculum centered on sustainability and business acumen. Offerings include programs in Culinary Arts, Pastry Arts, Plant-Based Culinary Arts, Hospitality and Restaurant Operations Management, Holistic Nutrition and Wellness, and Food Entrepreneurship.

"We're committed to delivering practical, professional culinary education that's accessible to our students interested in pursuing their education without compromising their other commitments," said Ahearn.

About Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts:

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is the largest culinary school brand in the U.S. (based on comparable student population data currently reported in IPEDS). Escoffier's programs blend a classic and contemporary approach to culinary education, emphasizing sustainability and business skills. Escoffier is ranked No. 1 and 2 on Niche's 2025 Best Colleges for Culinary Arts in America list. Both the Boulder and Austin campuses are Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM institutions and have been designated as Military Friendly® Schools.

About Statista:

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings in collaboration with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is supported by statista, the leading data and business intelligence portal offering extensive market and consumer studies and surveys.

