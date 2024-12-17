The Swansons Receive Duo Of The Year Award At 10Th Annual Josie Music Awards In Nashville, TN.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award winning group The Swansons received the multi-genre Duo of the Year award at the 10th annual Josie Music Awards. The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN was filled with a sold-out audience on Sunday, October 27th, 2024, as the duo accepted their award in the sacred Circle on stage.



The Swansons receive Duo of the Year Award.

This award comes on the heels of The Swansons

releasing their sixth full album "Wake Up" in 2024 which is already gaining traction on digital play lists and radio stations.

The project was recorded in Nashville, TN with top session musicians backing up the talented duo.

Songs are currently being written for another album that will be released in 2025.

The Swansons recently appeared in the Holiday Light Parade & Tree Lighting in Ontario California on Saturday December 7th.

The duo will be headlining the World-Famous Whiskey a Go

Go in Hollywood, CA

with their full band on Saturday January 18th. January 21st through 25th The Swansons will be attending and making appearances at the NAMM Show (National Association of Music Merchants). The largest music industry show is held in North America yearly in Anaheim, California.



The Swansons are a talented husband-and-wife duo comprised of Angie and Joe Finley.

The band originally formed in California in 2012.

Since that time the duo has released six albums and has shared the stage with numerous A-list artists.

Including Wayne Newton (Mr. Las Vegas), Corey Feldman, Berlin, Missing Persons, Martha Davis & The Motels, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, Tommy Tutone and Cherrie Currie (The Runaways).

The Swansons previous awards include Producers Choice, Las Vegas Producers Choice, Best Country Music Video, Outstanding Country Album and The Mike Curb Outstanding Country Artist Award.

When they aren't on tour, writing new music, recording new music or receiving awards The Swansons has a weekly Live streaming show that has aired every week for the past four years.

" Live Worldwide with The Swansons " airs weekly Friday nights at 6pm Pacific time on The Swansons YouTube channel and is available on Rumble & Facebook as well.

To reach out to The Swansons for an interview, schedule podcasts or any business related inquires please contact

[email protected] .

