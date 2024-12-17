The event will feature three distinguished clinical experts:



John C. Lantis II, MD | Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Vickie R. Driver, DPM, MS, FACFAS, FAAWC | Washington State University Robert J. Snyder, DPM, MBA, MSc, CWSP, FFPM RCPS | Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine



Discussion Topics Include:



Compelling results to date from Phase II studies of EscharEx

The upcoming Phase III VALUE study of EscharEx in VLUs

The substantial unmet need and current treatment landscape for VLUs and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) EscharEx's competitive advantages and unique commercial potential

Speaker Bios:

John C. Lantis II, MD

Dr. John C. Lantis is currently the site Chief and Professor of Surgery at Mount Sinai West Hospital, and the Icahn School of Medicine in mid-town Manhattan where he practices as a senior vascular surgeon. On January 1, 2024 he was named the Director of Advanced Wound Care, Department of surgery, Mount Sinai healthcare system. In 2023, he was named the Editor in Chief of the journal WOUNDS, a Clinical Compendium. He is the past president of the New York Vascular Surgery Society, a founding member of the American Board of Wound Medicine and Surgery, and the Vascular Study Group of New York. He is recognized as a world leader in limb salvage and lower extremity wound healing, which includes a very large breadth of knowledge regarding cellular and tissue-based therapies, negative pressure wound therapy, growth factor and stem cell therapy, and local/regional flap therapy. He has been a principal investigator on over 80 clinical trials.

Vickie R. Driver, DPM, MS, FACFAS, FAAWC

Dr. Vickie R. Driver is a Professor at Washington State University School of Medicine. She is also a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons-Glasgow, PM and Inaugural Fellow of the Association for the Advancement of Wound Care. She serves as Honorary Visiting Professor at Cardiff University (UK) in the Department of Medicine and Professor-affiliate at Barry University (USA) and received the prestigious Robert A. Warriner III, MD Memorial Award. Dr. Driver currently serves and has served in multiple key leadership positions, including as past president of the Advancement of Wound Care Association, and a Board of Directors member of the Wound Healing Society and Critical Limb Ischemia Global Society. She is the Founding Chairperson for the Wound Care Collaborative Community, an important collaboration with the FDA, CMS, and the NIH. As lead investigator, she has served on and initiated more than 70 important multi-center randomized clinical trials, as well as developed and supervised multiple research fellowship training programs. She has co-authored well over 150 publications and abstracts and was a Director at the Translational Medicine at Novartis Institute for BioMedical Research.

Robert J. Snyder, DPM, MBA, MSc, CWSP, FFPM RCPS

Dr. Robert J. Snyder is a distinguished Professor and serves as Dean and the Director of Clinical Research at Barry University. He is a Diplomat of the American Board of Podiatric Surgery, a fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgery and was the President of both the Association for the Advancement of Wound Care and the American Board of Wound Management. Additionally, he is an Honorary Senior Lecturer at The Centre of Medical Education at The University of Wales School of Medicine. Dr. Snyder has been principal investigator on more than 60 randomized-controlled trials regarding innovative wound healing therapies. He has published more than 165 peer-reviewed and trade journal articles, and currently serves on several editorial advisory boards. He has received numerous awards including the Robert A. Warriner III, MD Memorial Award for Excellence in Wound Management and the SAWC Founders Award for his work in wound management education and research. Dr. Snyder was recently inducted as a Faculty Fellow in Podiatric Medicine, Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons (Glasgow).

About EscharEx

EscharEx® is a bioactive, multimodal debridement therapy for the treatment of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, currently in the advanced stages of clinical development. It is a concentrate of proteolytic enzymes, enriched with bromelain, designed for topical and easy-to-use daily applications. In three previous Phase II trials, EscharEx was shown to be safe and well-tolerated. It demonstrated efficacy in debridement, the promotion of granulation tissue, and the reduction of bioburden and biofilm in various hard-to-heal wounds, effectively preparing the wound bed for healing. MediWound is set to initiate Phase III study for venous leg ulcers (VLUs) imminently. Preparations for a Phase II/III study targeting diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) are underway.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics focused on non-surgical tissue repair. The Company specializes in the development, production and commercialization of innovative biologics that enhance existing standards of care and improve patient experiences while reducing healthcare costs and unnecessary surgeries.

MediWound's first drug, NexoBrid®, is an FDA- and EMA-approved orphan biologic for eschar removal in deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns, significantly reducing the need for surgical interventions. Leveraging its proprietary enzymatic technology, MediWound is advancing EscharEx®, a promising candidate currently in Phase III development for the debridement of chronic wounds. Phase II clinical trials have shown EscharEx has distinct advantages over the current $360+ million market leader, presenting a unique opportunity for significant market growth.

