Ageagle Aerial Systems Completes Order For Ebee VISION Drones From Danish Ministry Of Defence Acquisition And Logistics Organisation (DALO)

WICHITA, Kan., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE: UAVS) a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS), sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and verticals, announces a recent expansion upon its existing eBee X drone fleet for the Danish of Defence and Logistics Organisation (DALO) with the sale and delivery of three eBee VISION drones.

AgEagle CEO Bill Irby commented,“DALO's expansion of their existing eBee drone fleet underscores the reliability, performance, and versatility of our UAS in meeting the rigorous demands of military and defense applications. As we continue to demonstrate our ability to provide enhanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities, we expect to further solidify our presence in the defense market while building long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

The eBee VISION system is designed for real-time situational awareness for public safety and military intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) applications. It is carried in a backpack, hand-launched, and is controlled by a single pilot for fast relocation and deployment in rapidly changing environments. The eBee VISION is capable of visual and thermal (IR) imaging, even when GPS satellites are unavailable or in GNSS-denied conditions. The two-way comms between operator and UAS are validated as cyber-secure with AES-256 encryption, which the U.S. government has named the encryption standard for government and military applications.

DALO is responsible for acquiring, maintaining, developing, and phasing out material capacities, ensuring timely provisions for Danish Defence operations. This acquisition included three complete units of eBee VISION to join the existing fleet of eBee X drones, which are already operational in their mapping missions. The final delivery to the client has been completed.

