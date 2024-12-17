Cell Line Development Market Size Set For Explosive Growth, With Projections Indicating $ 18.62 Billion By 2031 | The Insight Partners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cell Line Development research includes key company profiles like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc; Merck KGaA; Selexis SA (JSR Corporation); BioFactura, Inc; Corning Incorporated; Sartorius AG; Lonza; GENERAL ELECTRIC; LakePharma, Inc; and WuXi AppTec Group and more. US & Canada, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the Global Cell Line Development Market is expected to reach US$ 18.62 billion by 2031 from US$ 6.86 billion in 2023 ; it is expected to register a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. Cell line development is the process by which living cells manufacture therapeutic biologics or other proteins of interest. The development starts at small-scale suspension cultures, eventually transitioning to industrial-scale bioreactors at the manufacturing stage. The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders-including manufacturers, service providers, and end users-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





Overview of Report Findings Increasing Adoption of Regenerative Medicines: Regenerative medicine replaces or heals tissues as well as organs damaged by age, disease, or trauma. The tissue engineering industry has emerged and evolved into the broader area of regenerative medicine. Regenerative medicine is a rapidly growing interdisciplinary field involving engineering sciences to develop clinical therapies intended to maintain, repair, replace, and enhance biological function. Cell line development is a crucial and invariable part of regenerative medicine that helps understand the treatment of injuries and diseases, from broken bones to neurodegenerative diseases. Thus, the rise in the adoption of regenerative medicines is expected to foster the demand for cell line development, thereby driving market growth. Cell development has multiple potential applications, including drug testing and development, cell-based therapy development, cancer tissue research, and others. New drugs developed in pharmaceutical companies could be safely and effectively tested using differentiated stem cells. Furthermore, regenerative medicines using cell-based models have the potential to help researchers in early intervention treatment for degenerative diseases and traumatic injuries. Thus, the above-mentioned applications of cell line development in regenerative medicines are expected to propel the global market growth over the coming years.

Rising Prevalence of Cancer: Cancer cases have been increasing tremendously, and the trend is anticipated to remain the same in the upcoming years. Cancer is among the leading causes of death across the globe and is profoundly affecting the quality of life. Lifestyle changes have resulted in more exposure to oncogenic factors. For instance, as per the American Cancer Society, in 2020, there will be an expected 1.8 million new cancer cases detected and 606,520 cancer deaths in the US. According to the World Health Organization, in 2022, there were an estimated 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million deaths. Cancer can be cured if diagnosed and treated at an initial stage. Cancer sequencing using next-generation sequencing (NGS) methods provides detailed information. Moreover, cell line development aids in research, diagnostics, and treatment of cancer. Thus, cancer will be a burden on society if not diagnosed and treated on time.

Geographic Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 6.86 Billion Market Size by 2031 US$ 18.62 Billion CAGR 13.3 % Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Data 2021-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe - [UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe]

Asia-Pacific - [China, India, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific]

South and Central America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South and Central America]

Middle East and Africa [South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East and Africa]









Market Segmentation



Based on type, the cell line development market is segmented into primary cell lines, hybridomas, continuous cell lines, and recombinant cell lines. The recombinant cell line segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By product, the cell line development market is categorized into equipment and media & reagent. The media & reagent segment led the market in 2023.

In terms of application, the cell line development market is divided into drug discovery, bioproduction, and tissue engineering. In 2023, the bioproduction segment dominated the market with the largest market share. The cell line development market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.

Segments Covered

By Type



Primary Cell Line

Hybridomas

Continuous Cell Lines Recombinant Cell Line

By Product



Equipment

Media Reagent



By Application



Drug Discovery

Bioproduction Tissue Engineering



Competitive Strategy and Development

Trending Topics: Single Cell Sorting, Cell Line Development Workflow, Recombinant Proteins, Cell Line Development for Biologics, Master Cell Banking, Cell Line Engineering and Selection, Process Development, Cell Line Engineering.



Global Headlines on Cell Line Development Market



Abzena launched new cell line development platforms

Lonza launched GS Effex cell line for the development of therapeutic antibodies with increased potency Cytiva strengthened cell line development with CEVEC acquisition







Regional Market Analysis -



The Asia Pacific cell line development market is expected to reach US$ 2,828.53 million in 2027 from US$ in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 14.1% from 2020-2027. The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as the high growth in investments from the government in development of cell line and a rising development of the biotechnology sector.

The Europe cell line development market is expected to reach US$ 3,187.57 million in 2027 from US$ in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.0% from 2020-2027. The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such asthe increasing government participation in the cell line development market and an upsurge in the development of the biotechnology industry. The North America cell line development market is expected to reach US$ 3,849.54 million in 2027 from US$ in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.6% from 2020-2027. The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as the high rise in the number of cancer cases across North America and the increasing development in the biotechnology sector.



Conclusion

The cell line development market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and advancements in biotechnology. This market involves creating cell lines to produce therapeutic proteins, vaccines, and monoclonal antibodies. Key factors fueling market expansion include the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing focus on personalized medicine, and the need for efficient drug development processes. Moreover, technological innovations such as CRISPR and other gene-editing tools enhance the precision and efficiency of developing stable cell lines. The market is also supported by increasing investments from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, alongside collaborations with academic institutions. Geographically, North America holds a substantial share due to robust research infrastructure. Asia Pacific is emerging as a key region due to its expanding research activities and cost-effective development solutions. Overall, the cell line development market is poised for continued growth, projected to reach substantial valuations in the coming years.





