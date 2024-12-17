High Roller Technologies Wins Double Honors At The 2024 WN Igaming Summit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies, Inc. (“High Roller” and the“Company”) (NYSE American: ROLR), operator of and , each a premium brand in gaming and a destination for high rollers, has been honored with two prestigious awards at the 2024 WN iGaming Summit, held in collaboration with Google, on December 11, 2024 in Limassol, Company was named Casino Operator of the Year, while its Chief Marketing Officer, Sven Kaltenegger, earned the title of iGaming Leader of the Year.

These prestigious awards are recognized as benchmarks of excellence in the gaming industry and highlight High Roller's commitment to cultivating a loyal and highly engaged player community.

“We are honored to receive these accolades,” says Sven Kaltenegger, CMO, and WN iGaming Leader of the Year.“Being recognized as Casino Operator of the Year is a testament to High Roller's innovative approach to player satisfaction. By creating meaningful experiences and prioritizing personalized engagement, we continue to set new benchmarks for cultivating lasting relationships with our players.”

With an extensive collection of over 4,000 top notch games from more than 50 High-End providers, we offer an unparalleled online casino experience that rivals even the most renowned land-based establishments. We continually add new games and providers to guarantee an exceptional player experience.

He further added, "On a personal level, receiving the iGaming Leader of the Year award is truly humbling, and it's a success made possible by the incredible support of our exceptional team."

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. operates as a global online gaming operator. The Company offers a compelling real money online casino platform with enhanced search engine optimization, direct API integrations, faster load times, and better scalability. High Roller Technologies has a global customer base.

