Frontline Education Announces Hope Needham As Chief People & Culture Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wayne, Pa., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education , a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, today announced the appointment of Hope Needham as Chief People & Culture Officer. In her new role, Hope will lead efforts to strengthen the company's organizational culture, foster employee engagement, and support Frontline's mission of delivering impactful solutions for the K-12 community.

Hope joins Frontline Education after serving as Chief People Officer at ConstructConnect, where she was responsible for cultivating employee engagement and maintaining a companywide culture of collaboration and inclusion. During her tenure, she successfully enhanced employee satisfaction and drove leadership development initiatives, aligning the organization's people strategy with its business objectives.

Prior to ConstructConnect, Hope served in leadership roles at Deltek , where she developed a comprehensive coaching program, making coaching accessible to all team members and strengthening leadership capabilities across the organization. With over 25 years of experience in human resources, Hope is renowned for her deep passion for coaching, building trusted relationships, and delivering transformative solutions to complex challenges.

“Hope's leadership and extensive experience in building strong, connected workplace cultures make her the perfect fit for Frontline Education,” said Matt Strazza, CEO of Frontline Education.“Her commitment to fostering employee engagement and her proven ability to inspire teams align seamlessly with our goals, and we're excited to see how her leadership will elevate our people and culture.”

The appointment of Hope represents a strategic investment in Frontline Education's ongoing commitment to organizational excellence and talent development. Her arrival marks a pivotal moment for the company as it continues to evolve its approach to people and culture in the dynamic education technology sector.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Frontline Education at a strategic moment to support our people and further advance our capabilities in supporting school districts across the country," said Hope Needham. "My primary focus is to develop a high-performance culture that meaningfully engages our team members, drives our organizational potential, and deepens our impact on K-12 education."

Hope is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and holds both a Professional in Human Resources (PHR) certification and coaching certifications.

