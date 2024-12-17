Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market To Register Incremental Growth At A CAGR Of ~5.60% By 2030 Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices was valued at USD 3.36 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.93% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, to reach USD 5.60 billion by 2030. The energy-based aesthetic devices market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing instances of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures, rising efforts by key players to develop and launch new and innovative products coupled with the preference for minimally invasive procedures that are acting as major factors contributing to the overall growth of the energy-based aesthetic devices market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

Key Takeaways from the Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Report

.In June 2024, Lumenis Be. Ltd., a top company in energy-based medical devices for aesthetic and eye care, introduced its revolutionary laser system aimed at treating hair loss. Recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), FoLix is now the first and only fractional laser solution in the United States offering a safe, effective, and natural treatment for hair loss in both women and men.

.In May 2024, Sofwave Medical Ltd., a prominent leader in energy-based, non-invasive aesthetic devices, announced the US launch of Pure Impact. This new device featured PlyoPulse EMS (""electromagnetic stimulation"") technology and has received FDA clearance. Pure Impact is set to transform muscle toning and redefine aesthetic treatments in the United States.

.In March 2024, Lumenis Be, Ltd., a global leader in energy-based solutions for the Aesthetic and Vision markets, launched its Facial Muscle Stimulation treatment in Canada. The innovative triLift, featuring Dynamic Muscle Stimulation technology (DMStTM), was awarded a Medical Device License (MDL) by Health Canada, following its successful launch in the U.S.

.As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the Global Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market during the forecast period.

.The leading Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Companies such as Alma Lasers, Candela Medical, Lumenis, Cutera, Hologic Inc., Sciton Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Venus Concept, TRIA BEAUTY, Cynosure Inc., SharpLight Technologies Inc., Lutronic, Fotona, and others.

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Overview

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices (EBADs) are advanced medical devices that use various forms of energy to improve cosmetic and dermatological conditions. These devices target specific layers of the skin, tissues, or hair follicles to enhance appearance, stimulate natural processes, or treat aesthetic concerns. They are widely used in dermatology clinics, plastic surgery centers, and medical spas.

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Dynamics

According to data from the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (2023), the number of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures worldwide was 15,813,353 and it raised to 19,182,141 respectively in 2023. The same source further stated that there was a 5.5% increase in the total number of surgical procedures in 2023, as compared to 2022. In 2022, 14,986,982 aesthetic surgical procedures took place worldwide. The above source further stated that 477,705 facelifts, 290,844 neck lifts, 290,107 brow lifts, 113,206 thigh lifts, 140,158 upper arm lifts, 96,312 lower body lifts, and 63,190 buttock lifts procedures were performed in 2021 across the world.

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Companies

Alma Lasers, Candela Medical, Lumenis, Cutera, Hologic Inc., Sciton Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Venus Concept, TRIA BEAUTY, Cynosure Inc., SharpLight Technologies Inc., Lutronic, Fotona, and others.

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Segment Analysis

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market by Technology (Laser-Based Technology, Light-Based Technology [Dynamic Pulse Control Technology and Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Technology], and Energy-Base Technology [Radiofrequency Technology, Ultrasound Technology, Suction based Technology, and Others]), Product (Laser Resurfacing Devices [Ablative laser resurfacing Devices, Fractional Non-ablative laser resurfacing devices, and Diode laser resurfacing devices], and Body-Contouring Devices [Liposuction Devices, Fat Reduction devices, Cellulite Reduction Devices, and Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Devices]), Application (Hair Removal, Skin Rejuvenation, Skin Resurfacing, Skin Tightening, and Others), End-User (Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Drivers

The energy-based aesthetic devices market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing instances of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures, rising efforts by key players to develop and launch new and innovative products coupled with a preference for minimally invasive procedures that are acting as major factors that are contributing to the overall growth of the energy-based aesthetic devices market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

Scope of the Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Report

.Coverage- Global

.Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Companies- Alma Lasers, Candela Medical, Lumenis, Cutera, Hologic Inc., Sciton Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Venus Concept, TRIA BEAUTY, Cynosure Inc., SharpLight Technologies Inc., Lutronic, Fotona, and others.

.Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

.Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Competitive Landscape, Regulatory Analysis, Key Factor Analysis, Market Assessment

Table of Content

1. Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Report Introduction

2. Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Executive Summary

3. Competitive Landscape

4. Regulatory Analysis

5. Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Key Factors Analysis

6. Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7. Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Assessment

8. Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Company and Product Profiles

9. KOL Views

10. Project Approach

11. About DelveInsight

12. Disclaimer & Contact Us

