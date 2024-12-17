Peripheral Vascular Devices Market To Register Incremental Growth At A CAGR Of ~7.88% By 2030 Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Peripheral Vascular Devices was valued at USD 9.63 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.88% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, to reach USD 15.13 billion by 2030. The demand for Peripheral Vascular Devices is primarily being boosted by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and peripheral vascular diseases, the approval of new and advanced products, and the rising incidence of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes and hypertension. Furthermore, the increase in the geriatric population is also likely to contribute to the growth of the Peripheral Vascular Devices market.

Key Takeaways from the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

.On September 16, 2024, Argon Medical Devices announced the launch of the CLEANER VacTM Thrombectomy System. This new system was designed for the removal of blood clots from the peripheral venous vasculature.

.As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market during the forecast period.

.The leading Peripheral Vascular Devices Companies such as Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Braile Biomedica, JOTEC GmbH, Edwards Life Sciences Corporation, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc, Abbott, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., AngioDynamics Inc, Control Medical Technology, LLC, Walk Vascular, LLC, Transit Scientific, Conic Vascular, and others.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Report

Peripheral Vascular Devices Overview

Peripheral vascular devices are medical tools designed to diagnose, treat, and manage diseases of the peripheral vascular system, which includes the arteries, veins, and lymphatic vessels outside of the heart and brain. These devices are commonly used in conditions like peripheral artery disease (PAD), deep vein thrombosis (DVT), varicose veins, and chronic venous insufficiency. They aid in restoring blood flow, removing blockages, or supporting vascular health.

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Dynamics

According to the British Heart Foundation 2022, worldwide around 550 million people were suffering from heart and circulatory diseases in 2019. As per the data published by the American Heart Association 2022, about 244.1 million people were living with coronary (ischemic) heart disease in 2020 across the world. The same source further mentioned that North Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, and Eastern Europe had the highest prevalence rates for coronary (ischemic) heart disease in 2020.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, get a snapshot of the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Outlook

Peripheral Vascular Devices Companies

Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Braile Biomedica, JOTEC GmbH, Edwards Life Sciences Corporation, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc, Abbott, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., AngioDynamics Inc, Control Medical Technology, LLC, Walk Vascular, LLC, Transit Scientific, Conic Vascular, and others

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Segment Analysis

Peripheral Vascular Devices by Product Type (PTA Balloon Catheters [Normal, Drug-Eluting, Cutting, and Scoring], Angioplasty Stents [Drug-Eluting, Bare-Metal, and Expandable], Plaque Modification Devices [Arthrectomy Devices and Thrombectomy Devices], Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices [Embolic Protection Devices and Chronic Total Occlusion Devices], Inferior Venacava Filters [Retrievable and Permanent], and Others), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Drivers

According to the European Society for Cardiology (ESC) (2023), each year cardiovascular disease (CVD) causes 3.9 million deaths in Europe and over 1.8 million deaths in the European Union. They represent about 45% of all deaths in Europe and 37% in the EU. As per the data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) 2023, about 1.28 billion people across the globe are suffering from hypertension. It is a serious medical condition and a major risk factor for vascular disorders including peripheral artery disease. Therefore, the Peripheral Vascular Devices market is expected to register high growth in the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and their risk factors.

Get a sneak peek at the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Dynamics @ Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Dynamics Analysis

Scope of the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Report

.Coverage- Global

.Peripheral Vascular Devices Companies- Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Braile Biomedica, JOTEC GmbH, Edwards Life Sciences Corporation, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc, Abbott, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., AngioDynamics Inc, Control Medical Technology, LLC, Walk Vascular, LLC, Transit Scientific, Conic Vascular, and others

.Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

.Peripheral Vascular Devices Competitive Landscape, Regulatory Analysis, Key Factor Analysis, Market Assessment

Which MedTech key players in the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Peripheral Vascular Devices Companies-

Table of Content

1. Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Report Introduction

2. Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Executive Summary

3. Peripheral Vascular Devices Regulatory Analysis

4. Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Key Factors Analysis

5. Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Layout

7. Peripheral Vascular Devices Company and Product Profiles

8. KOL Views

9. Project Approach

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. About DelveInsight

12. Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market by 2030? Click to get a snapshot of the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Trends-

List of the Top Selling Market Research Reports in 2024

Celiac Disease Market:

Coronary Stents Market:

CXCR Inhibitors Market:

Diabetic Gastroparesis Market:

Fertility Monitoring Devices Market:

Phototherapies for Psoriasis Market:

Pipeline Assessment Services:

Ranibizumab Biosimilars Market:

Rhinitis Market:

Skin Grafting Devices Market:

Spinal Implants Market:

Surgical Sealant Market:

Thrombectomy Devices Market:

Venous Ulcer Market:

ADHD Market:

Bacterial Meningitis Market:

Heart Pump Devices Market:

Meningococcal Meningitis Market:

Percutaneous Arterial Closure Device Market:

Pouchitis Market:

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market:

Shingles Market:

Artificial Disc Market:

Avascular Necrosis Market:

Embolotherapy Market:

Orthopedic Power Devices Market:

Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market:

Plaque Psoriasis Market:

Psoriasis Vulgaris Market:

Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Devices Market:

UK Healthcare Report:

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market:

Brucellosis Market:

Coronary Angioplasty Market:

NK Cell Therapy Market:

Scoliosis Market:

Surgical Site Infections Market:

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ADHD Market:

Catheter Stabilization Devices Market:

Diabetic Wound Market:

Dyspepsia Market:

Indwelling Catheters Market:

Orthopedic Splints Device Market:

Sepsis Market:

Overactive Bladder Syndrome Market:

Spinal Trauma Devices Market:

Temporomandibular Disorders Market:

Viscosupplementation Devices Market:

Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market:

Advanced Liver Cancer Market:

Gene Therapy in CNS Disorder Market:

Lice Infestations Market:

Plantar Fasciitis Market:

Biopsy Devices Market:

Endoscopic Ultrasound Market:

Healthcare Consulting Solutions:

Pelvic Organ Prolapse Market:

Pulmonary Emphysema Market:

Schistosomiasis Market:

Testicular Neoplasm Market:

Tourette Syndrome Market:

Wound Healing Devices Market:

Chronic Neuropathic Pain Market:

Fabry Disease Market:

Transcatheter Treatment Market:

SGLT2 Inhibitors Market:

Surgical Lasers Market:

Stem Cell Market:

Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Market:

Pacemakers Market:

Urea Cycle Disorders Market:

Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market:

Bone Growth Stimulator Market:

Intraocular Lens Market:

Lymphoedema Market:

Somatotropin Deficiency Market:

Skin Neoplasm Market:

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market:

Healthcare Competitive Benchmarking: /competitive-benchmarking-services

Surgical Mask & Respirator Market:

Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Market:

Novel Drug Delivery Devices Market:

Total Knee Arthroplasty Market:

Asperger Syndrome Market:

Medical Marijuana Market:

Lactose Intolerance Market:

Microscopy Device Market:

Yash Bhardwaj

DelveInsight

+91 9650213330

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.