How To Avoid Some Of The Most Common Holiday Health Hazards This Christmas From A Practising GP

Author: Dan Baumgardt

(MENAFN- The Conversation) It's become a custom at our office Christmas party to do a team quiz, followed by a jolly round of The Twelve Days of Christmas. It typically ends in chaos.

As a practising GP, I think it's perhaps worthwhile doing a run down of the clinical hazards of the season instead.

So, here we go, all together now:“On the twelfth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me...”

Twelve allergic reactions

From the pollens and moulds released from the tree , to the and flowers given as gifts, we can bring lots of potential allergens into the house at this time of year . It's a good idea, then, to keep some antihistamines on hand over Christmas and, if it's been prescribed for emergencies, an epipen , in case you develop allergy symptoms.

Many people like to use scented candles and reed diffusers during the holiday season to fill our homes with festive fragrances like cinnamon, ginger and allspice. While they might give a nice effect, home fragrances can contain volatile organic compounds that can be harmful to health. Be particularly careful if you have pets or anyone with respiratory issues , such as asthma or COPD visits – being near a scented product can make some people ill .

Read more: How home fragrances can impact indoor air quality – and your health

One of the most common causes of allergic reactions, though, is the bowl of nuts that everyone seems to have at Christmas, not mention the nuts found in so many festive foods such as mince pies, Christmas pudding and stuffing. Keep some nut free alternatives in the cupboard too.

Eleven hardened arteries

Most of us will have our fair share of overindulgence over the holidays. It's estimated that the average person will consume nearly 6,000 calories on Christmas day, three times the recommended daily amount. Associated weight gain and raised blood cholesterol , can increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. Try to keep the high calorie indulgence to one or two days only.

Ten lords-a-burping

Christmas excess may also include increased consumption of spicy and fatty food and drinks which can irritate the gut and trigger indigestion .

You can try over-the-counter antacids to help combat the symptoms of indigestion, but seek medical advice for any severe symptoms or those which persist beyond the Christmas period.

Nine myocardial infarctions

A Swedish research group suggested that higher stress levels during the holidays could increase the risk of heart attacks. Given the financial pressure, inevitable family dramas and dietary overindulgence, the increased strain on our bodies is perhaps not surprising. But, it's not yet clear whether there's a spike in heart attacks at Christmas. Be on the safe side and consider taking time out to relax to help combat rising stress levels. Never ignore the associated symptoms , such as chest pain, either.

Read more: Holiday burnout: why it happens – and three research-proven ways to help you recover

Eight cases of food poisoning

From under-cooked turkeys to over-filled fridges and unwashed hands delving into shared snack bowls, there's no shortage of food hygiene risks at Christmas. If you do fall foul of food poisoning over the festive period, then you'll know about it. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach cramps and high temperature. It's crucial to avoid dehydration, so make sure you have lots of fluids and again, seek medical advice.

Seven penile fractures

It's unclear whether the giddy effects of the season, or more time for amorousness (read Jilly Cooper's How to Survive Christmas for more on this) is to blame for the potential risk for broken penises at Christmas.

A study in Germany found a higher incidence of penile injuries known as fractures over the holiday season. A penile fracture occurs when the erect penis bends too much, causing it to snap. These injuries are typically associated with vigorous sexual intercourse.

Six sexually transmitted infections

Protect yourself from the unwanted gift of a sexually transmitted infection (STI). When used correctly , condoms are highly effective at preventing STIs. STI rates are already on the increase and some experts believe they see a spike in infections at Christmas so make sure you stay protected – and get tested quickly if you think you might be at risk.

Read more: How condomless sex is driving the increase in STIs in Europe – and what can be done about it

Five rampant reindeer

Poor old Rudolph. Aside from the 60,000 deer-related vehicular injuries each year in the US, pay attention to other hazards if you're in close contact with Santa's trusty companions. Deer have lice and ticks that can jump to humans causing a variety of different skin ailments, from allergic reactions, to the bacterial condition Lyme disease . Avoid stroking reindeers if you happen to see them pulling a sleigh this Christmas.

Four viral infections

Thanks to a rise in four viral infections, the UK could have a quad-demic this year. Three of the viruses are respiratory: flu, COVID and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The other is norovirus, which causes diarrhoea and vomiting.

Vaccine programmes should help to reduce the burden of respiratory illness, and a RSV vaccine was recently introduced.

Read more: The UK could be facing a 'quad-demic' this winter – here's how to protect yourself

Three choking hazards

From inhaled nibbles to bits of plastic from presents and crackers, Christmas is actually full of choking hazards. It's important, then, to be aware of these small pieces, especially if you have young children tearing around the house.

And bear in mind it's not just children who can choke – adults can too.

Encourage the choking person to cough, but be ready to perform back slaps and abdominal thrusts to try to dislodge the block – and to call 999 if the obstruction isn't clearing.

Two acute intoxications

Some of us are guilty of enjoying festive spirits a little too much over Christmas.

The current recommendation is 14 units weekly for men and women, spread out rather than consumed in one binge.

Consider planning ahead to decide what and where you're going to drink. Including some alcohol-free days and New Year abstinence could also help to reduce the ill effects of any festive drinking.

Finally, if you're on medication, check whether there are any harmful interactions with alcohol.

So, there you have it. As far as I'm concerned, any true love bearing these“gifts” can shove them where the Christmas star doesn't shine.

And a partridge in a pear tree

A very Merry Christmas to all!