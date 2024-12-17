President Of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev And Rais Of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov Have Joint Lunch
12/17/2024 8:09:45 AM
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Rustam
Minnikhanov, Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian
Federation, had a joint lunch on December 17,
Azernews reports.
