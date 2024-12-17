عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Crown Prince Holds Luncheon For Duke Of Edinburgh


12/17/2024 8:04:37 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah held a luncheon in honor of the visiting Royal Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and his accompanying delegation at Bayan Palace on Tuesday. (pickup previous)
mt



MENAFN17122024000071011013ID1109002411


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search