KNG Chief Lauds Historic Kuwaiti-Qatari Ties

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- Chief of Kuwait's National Guard Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber lauded Tuesday the deeply rooted and exceptional relations between Kuwait and Qatar. In a statement, the National Guard mentioned that Sheikh Mubarak Al-Humoud received at KNG's Diwan Ambassador of Qatar to the country, Ali bin Abdullah Al-Mahmoud, accompanied by first secretary Newaimi Mohammad Al-Hajri. The two congratulated Sheikh Mubarak on his appointment as KNG Chief, and the latter thanked them for their sentiments. (end) ahk

