Luna Partners With Leading Academic Medical Center To Expand Access To In-Home, Outpatient Physical Therapy Services

the leading provider of in-home, outpatient physical therapy (PT), has partnered with Duke to broaden access to PT services for over 1.3 million residents.

The new collaboration will start taking appointments in February 2025, and patients seeking care will receive safe, high-quality PT conveniently delivered to their homes.

"The Luna planform enables Duke Health to extend the reach of our high quality physical therapy services to meet the growing demand

in our community. Providing the outpatient visit in the patient's home increases convenience and access to these rehabilitative services for patients who don't have a nearby Duke PT clinic site," said Shilpa Shelton, associate vice president for Musculoskeletal & Spine Services at Duke Health.

Unlike remote or virtual care, Luna's licensed physical therapists provide 1:1 hands-on care in the convenience of the patient's home. With Luna, patients can request in-home physical therapy via the Luna app . A licensed physical therapist is then scheduled to arrive at the patient's home for a 45- to 55- minute appointment, and continues the in-person treatment at home for the duration of the care plan.

"This collaboration serves as a blueprint for future partnerships geared towards improving healthcare delivery and advancing patient outcomes. By leveraging technology and innovation, we're empowering health systems to extend the reach of physical therapy services beyond the confines of their facilities. Offering convenient and timely in-home physical therapy improves outcomes and patient satisfaction, ultimately setting a precedent for transformative healthcare solutions," said Palak Shah, co-founder and head of clinical operations at Luna.

Duke Health patients will be matched with a local Luna therapist at the time and location of their choosing, based on specialty, geography, schedule, and other factors. For consistency of care, the same therapist will treat patients for the entirety of the treatment plan, and patients and therapists will be able to communicate with each other and discuss care needs between visits.

Luna has served over 80,000 patients in 55 metropolitan markets across 28 states, underpinning its commitment to revolutionizing healthcare delivery and improving patient outcomes. Together with existing health system partnerships, including Providence, Emory Healthcare, Intermountain Healthcare, and UCI Health, over 190 million Americans now have access to Luna's in-home outpatient physical therapy service.

