(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Yokneam Illit, Israel, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the“Company” or“Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), an award-winning pioneer in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-based wearable gesture control technology, is thrilled to invite leading brands and original equipment manufacturers (“OEM”) to try hands on the first augmented reality (“AR”) glasses that are fully controlled by Wearable Devices' neural wristband, at CES 2025. Wearable Devices and RayNeo will unveil their seamless and instinctive gesture control user experience of Mudra Link Neural Wristband with RayNeo's latest AR Glasses. This collaboration showcases Wearable Devices' mission to revolutionize human-computer interaction by enabling seamless, hands-free control in AR environments.

At CES Booth #15758 in the LVCC Central Hall, attendees will have the unique opportunity to experience the world's first neural-controlled AR glasses integration in action. Combining RayNeo's expertise in augmented reality with Wearable Devices' neural gesture technology, this joint demonstration brings a new level of interactivity to AR applications, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the extended reality (“XR”) space.

The synergy between the collaboration of Wearable Devices and RayNeo leverages the cutting-edge capabilities of both technologies:



Mudra Link Neural Wristband : Utilizing proprietary surface nerve conductance sensors, Mudra Link captures subtle finger and wrist movements, translating them into precise digital commands. The device's compatibility with Android, Windows, and macOS makes it a versatile solution for AR, gaming, productivity, and more. RayNeo's Latest AR Glasses : Designed with advanced optics and ergonomic features, RayNeo's AR glasses provide high-resolution displays and robust functionality for applications ranging from immersive entertainment to professional productivity.

Integrating these two technologies allows users to control AR interfaces effortlessly with intuitive gestures, eliminating the need for physical controllers or touch-based interactions.

“At Wearable Devices, we are committed to advancing neural interface technology to create natural, intuitive user experiences,” said Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices.“Our collaboration with RayNeo brings us a step closer to mass adoption of smart glasses operated by a neural wristband, highlights the transformative potential of combining Mudra Link with AR glasses, demonstrating how neural gesture control can redefine augmented reality applications across industries.”

“Our collaboration with Wearable Devices marks an exciting step in advancing AR innovation,” said Howie Li, Chief Executive Officer of RayNeo.“The integration of neural gesture control with our latest AR glasses opens new possibilities for intuitive and immersive user experiences.”

This innovative integration positions Wearable Devices as a leader in neural wrist-worn solutions category for the rapidly evolving AR and XR markets, enabling enhanced accessibility and usability in extended reality environments.

Visitors to CES Booth #15758 can witness live demonstrations of real-world applications, including gaming, productivity, and smart control features. Both companies' executives and technical teams will be available to provide insights into the technologies and their implications for the future of AR and XR industries.

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a pioneering growth company revolutionizing human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input technology for both consumer (B2C) and business (B2B) markets. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company's innovative products, including the Mudra Band for iOS and Mudra Link for Android, enable seamless, touch-free interaction by transforming subtle finger and wrist movements into intuitive controls. These groundbreaking solutions enhance gaming, and the rapidly expanding AR/VR/XR landscapes. The Company offers a dual-channel business model: direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing. Its flagship Mudra Band integrates functional and stylish design with cutting-edge AI to empower consumers, while its enterprise solutions provide businesses with the tools to deliver immersive and interactive experiences. By setting the input standard for the Extended Reality market, Wearable Devices is redefining user experiences and driving innovation in one of the fastest-growing tech sectors. Wearable Devices' ordinary shares and warrants trade on Nasdaq under the symbols“WLDS” and“WLDSW,” respectively.

About RayNeo

RayNeo is a leading brand in the AR space, dedicated to redefining augmented reality through groundbreaking technology and wearable innovation. Initially incubated within TCL, RayNeo develops AR glasses that seamlessly integrate into everyday life, delivering immersive and intuitive experiences. By combining cutting-edge design with advanced technologies, RayNeo empowers users to explore and interact with the digital world like never before. Committed to shaping the future of AR, RayNeo drives innovation through collaboration and a user-first approach.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the“safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as“believe,”“expect,”“may,”“should,”“could,”“seek,”“intend,”“plan,”“goal,”“estimate,”“anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the benefits and advantages of our devices and technology; ; our position as a leader in neural wrist-worn solutions category for the AR and XR markets; the transformative possibilities associated with the integration of our technology with RayNeo's AR glasses; and the potential of neural gesture control to redefine AR applications across industries. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed on March 15, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

