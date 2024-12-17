(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT VCT PLC

Entity Identity number: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

OFFER UPDATE – USE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT FACILITY

17 DECEMBER 2024

The Company published a prospectus on 10 December 2024 ( Prospectus ) containing an offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million with an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £5 million through the subscription of new ordinary shares of 1p each ( Offer ). Full details of the Offer are contained in the Prospectus, which include details relating to the expected timetable for accepting applications for the 2024/2025 and 2025/26 tax years.

In order to accommodate further demand, and in accordance with terms of the Prospectus, the Board of Directors of the Company ( Board ) has decided to implement the over-allotment facility available under the Offer to raise up to a further £5 million, with the first allotment under the over-allotment facility intended to be made in January 2025. The Offer will remain open until 30 April 2025 unless fully subscribed as to the amount available before this date or otherwise at the Board's discretion.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181