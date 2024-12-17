Danforth Advisors Acquires VPMR, Providing Global Market Research To Inform Strategy For Life Science Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danforth Advisors, LLC, today announced the of VPMR, LLC, a full-service, global research firm serving life science and healthcare companies across all phases of the product lifecycle. Applying deep expertise in both traditional and technology-based research methods, VPMR provides vital insights to guide market opportunity assessment, new product development and strategic decision-making for clients.

The acquisition extends Danforth's capabilities in the area of commercial readiness, delivering key data to shape launch strategy and marketing. Allison Fuller will continue to lead VPMR in her role as President.

“Given the high costs and stakes of drug development, market research is fundamental to optimizing chances of success. Whether to understand patient needs, market trends or the competitive landscape, VPMR brings the team and tools necessary to answer critical questions well ahead of investing in a particular path or program,” said Chris Connors, CEO of Danforth Advisors.

“We're excited to join Danforth in helping life science companies streamline the path from novel science to successful commercial products that improve health and well-being for patients,” said Fuller.“We will continue to support new and existing clients with strategic, tactical and timely market information according to the highest standards in the healthcare and market research industry.”

VPMR specializes in the design and execution of custom research studies to address business questions arising from early clinical development through product maturity. The team comprises highly experienced research managers, analysts and moderators who conduct qualitative and quantitative research in wide-ranging therapeutic categories, synthesizing the findings to provide strategic direction to clients.

VPMR is the fifth organization to join Danforth, following the acquisitions of Advyzom and BW Health Group in 2024, Elite BioPharma Consulting in 2023 and Argot Partners in 2022. By aggregating specialists across the strategic and functional needs of life science companies under one roof, Danforth maximizes efficiency and applies the benefit of institutional knowledge, experience and connections across roles.

About VPMR

VPMR is a full-service, global custom primary market research firm serving the life science and healthcare industries. The company has been conducting research for nearly 20 years, formerly as Verispan's Primary Market Research Division. Its customized market research solutions range from early clinical development through post-launch, incorporating qualitative and quantitative methods in an extensive range of therapeutic categories, respondent types, and treatment settings. Additional information is available at .

About Danforth Advisors

Danforth is the life science industry's trusted partner for strategic and operational support across business, clinical, and commercial functions. The company advises and executes in the areas of finance and accounting, strategic communications, human resources, risk management, clinical and regulatory, and commercial readiness and launch. Founded in 2011, Danforth has partnered with more than 1,000 life science companies, private and public, across all stages of the corporate lifecycle. The company serves clients around the globe from its base in Waltham, Massachusetts and regional operations in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, California, and London. Additional information is available at .

