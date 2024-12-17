Codapet Expands Compassionate In-Home Pet Euthanasia Services In Baton Rouge, LA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home

In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

- Dr. Michelle VosburgBATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CodaPet is enhancing its presence in Baton Rouge, LA , by onboarding a new licensed veterinarian. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Michelle Vosburg will be servicing Baton Rouge and surrounding cities.“It is my wish that every family in Baton Rouge become aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Bethany Hsia, a co-founder of CodaPet.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift.”Dr. Bethany Hsia, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whala are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment."I believe every pet deserves a peaceful passing, surrounded by the people who love them. As an ER veterinarian, I often witness the stress families experience during these difficult times and the importance of a compassionate, calm environment for their beloved pets. Pets are cherished members of the family, and they deserve a passing that honors their lives with respect and grace. By offering IHE, I can provide families with peace, ensuring that their pets' final moments are filled with comfort and love," says Dr. Michelle Vosburg. Dr. Vosburg is dedicated to providing compassionate and dignified end-of-life care for pets, ensuring a peaceful experience for both the animals and their families. A native of South Louisiana, she earned her undergraduate and veterinary degrees from Louisiana State University, graduating in 2019. After gaining experience in general practice and emergency medicine, Dr. Vosburg found her calling in in-home euthanasia, where she can focus on creating a calm and supportive environment during life's most difficult moments.Driven by a deep love for animals and a commitment to the human-animal bond, Dr. Vosburg approaches each family with empathy and understanding. Her goal is to make a challenging time as gentle and comforting as possible, honoring the unique connection between pets and their people.Dr. Vosburg services Prairieville, French Settlement, Baton Rouge, Gonzales, Denham Springs, Livingston, Sorrento, Saint Amant, Saint Gabriel, Walker, Donaldsonville, Greenwell Springs, and surrounding areas.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $375 in Baton Rouge. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $220 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 80 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home, for more information or to schedule an appointment visit or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit .

