Xinhua Silk Road: Why Is Pien Tze Huang Selected As One Of China's Brands Favored By Foreigners In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
BEIJING, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhangzhou Pien Tze Huang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Pien Tze Huang), a time-honored Chinese enterprise mainly engaging in pharmaceutical manufacturing, was selected as one of China's brands favored by foreigners in 2024 at the 2024 China Brand Day gala held in Shanghai in May this year. Why was Pien Tze Huang chosen?
Pien Tze Huang has been adhering
to the spirit of craftsmanship and cultivating
traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) culture
in recent years, developing from a time-honored brand into a national brand.
The company's exclusive and advantageous
product Pien Tze Huang
has a history of nearly 500 years of inheritance, and its traditional production techniques have been listed as a national intangible cultural heritage. Pien Tze Huang has been rated as a famous branded TCM
product.
The company attaches
great importance to product quality management and has
established an internal control system for the entire production process, achieving effective quality control from raw materials, intermediate products to finished products.
It has gradually established a sound system of technological innovation, and co-built research and development platforms with many universities and research institutions, interpreting Chinese patent medicines such as Pien Tze Huang with modern science while promoting the modernization of TCM.
Pien Tze Huang has been exported to Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Canada and other countries and regions, standing at the forefront of single variety export of China's traditional Chinese patent medicines for many consecutive years.
Since
the Belt and Road Initiative was proposed, the company has further promoted its products to enter the international market, continuously deepened international exchanges and cooperation in TCM, actively engaged in philanthropy, etc., telling
TCM stories
in international languages, and promoting TCM culture
to the world.
The company will further deepen international scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation in TCM, allowing the Pien Tze Huang
brand to shine with new opportunities in the new era and creating a broader space for the globalization of TCM, said a representative of the company.
Original link:
SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN17122024003732001241ID1109002334
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.