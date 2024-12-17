عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Growth Trends In The Whole Genome And Exome Sequencing Market, 2029: An Assessment Of Demand Drivers And Country-Level Business Opportunities By Product, Application And End User


12/17/2024 7:46:46 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Features Comprehensive Analysis of the Leading Players in the Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Roche, and More

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing market - Global industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market was valued at USD 1.91 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 4.01 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 13.32%. The market is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in genomic research, increased adoption of precision medicine, and decreasing sequencing costs.


The integration of sequencing technologies in clinical diagnostics and personalized medicine is a key market driver. Governments and private organizations worldwide are increasing investments in genomic research to address unmet medical needs. For instance, According to the World Health Organization (WHO) HIV Statistics, approximately 39.9 million individuals worldwide were living with HIV in 2023. Collaborations between technology providers and biopharmaceutical companies are accelerating the development of targeted therapies.
Technological advancements, including next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms, bioinformatics tools, and cloud-based data analysis, enhance the efficiency and accessibility of sequencing services. The increasing availability of direct-to-consumer genetic testing kits further expands market reach.

However, challenges such as ethical concerns, data privacy issues, and high initial setup costs may hinder growth. As genomic sequencing becomes more affordable and its applications diversify, the market is poised to play a transformative role in healthcare and life sciences, fostering innovation and improving patient outcomes globally.

North America is currently dominating the Global Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market, driven primarily by the United States, which leads in both technological advancements and healthcare infrastructure. The region benefits from a strong presence of major sequencing technology providers, including Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Pacific Biosciences, which drive innovation and adoption of sequencing technologies. The U.S. has well-established regulatory frameworks and a robust healthcare system that supports the integration of whole genome and exome sequencing into clinical practice.
The demand for whole genome and exome sequencing in North America is fueled by its wide application in personalized medicine, oncology, rare disease diagnosis, and genetic research. The region is also home to numerous academic institutions and research organizations that are at the forefront of genomic studies, further propelling the market growth. Ongoing government initiatives, such as the U.S. Precision Medicine Initiative, provide funding and support for genomic research, encouraging broader use of sequencing technologies. North America's strong healthcare reimbursement system for genetic testing and the increasing focus on precision medicine and targeted therapies contribute to the dominance of this region.

Key Players Profiled in the Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Eurofins Scientific SE
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Illumina, Inc.
  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
  • Novogene Corporation
  • Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
  • QIAGEN N.V.

Report Scope
In this report, the Global Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market has been segmented into the following categories:
By Product

  • Kits
  • Instruments

By Application

  • Whole Genome Sequencing
  • Whole Exome Sequencing

By End User

  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
  • Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Hospitals and Clinics
  • Research and Academic Institutes
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Germany
    • Spain
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • South Korea
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Colombia
  • Middle East & Africa
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 183
Forecast Period 2023-2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.91 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.01 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3%
Regions Covered Global

Key Market Drivers

  • Increasing Adoption of Precision Medicine
  • Decreasing Sequencing Costs Creating Market Opportunities
  • Advances in Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies

Key Market Challenges

  • High Initial Costs of Sequencing Infrastructure
  • Data Privacy and Ethical Concerns

Key Market Trends

  • Expansion of Clinical Applications
  • Rising Government and Private Investments in Genomics

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN17122024004107003653ID1109002322


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search