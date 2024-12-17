(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermoplastic Elastomers Sector, Global, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study presents a comprehensive analysis of the global for thermoplastic elastomers (TPE), with a detailed focus on regional segmentation, revenue, and volume metrics from 2020 to 2030. By examining historical data and projecting future trends, the study offers a seven-year forecast from 2024 to 2030, using 2023 as the base year.

Market Segmentation



By polymer: olefin-based, styrene-based, polyester-based, amide-based, urethane-based

By end use: automotive, consumer goods, electrical and electronics, medical, others (construction, industrial, packaging, energy) By region: Americas; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Middle East, South Asia, and Africa (MEASA)

The Americas, led by the United States, is a significant market for TPE, driven by advancements in electric vehicles (EVs), medical devices, and consumer goods. The region benefits from innovation in the automotive and medical industries, with a focus on lightweight materials and sustainability. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for TPE, with China, Japan, and South Korea leading the charge in automotive and electronics production. China's dominance in consumer electronics and automotive manufacturing, combined with the growing adoption of 5G networks and EV production, is driving demand for TPEs across various applications.

The study's methodology involves an in-depth analysis of the volume and revenue for each polymer type, end use, and region, providing insights into the factors driving growth and potential challenges. The forecast is based on the expected compound annual growth rates, offering a strategic view of the market's evolution.

Key Growth Opportunities:



PEBA for 3D Printing

Amide-based TPEs for EV Batteries

High-Durability Building Materials (Styrene-based)

TPU for Medical Use

TPU in 3D Printing

TPO/TPO(V)s for EVs

COPE for Circular Economy

High-Performance Adhesives (Styrene-Based) Debondable Adhesives (Styrene-Based)

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment: Transformation in the Thermoplastic Elastomers Sector

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the TPE Industry

Ecosystem in the Thermoplastic Elastomers Sector



List of Acronyms

Geographic Scope

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Market Overview and Scope

Value Chain Value Chain Analysis

Growth Generator



Growth Metrics

Forecast Considerations

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Price Forecast Analysis

Volume Forecast by End Use

Revenue Forecast by End Use

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by End Use

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by End Use, Americas

Volume Forecast by End Use, Europe

Volume Forecast by End Use, APAC

Volume Forecast by End Use, MEASA

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Share of Top Participants Revenue Share Analysis of the Top Participants

Growth Generator: Olefin Based (TPO/TPO[V])



Growth Metrics

Overview of Olefin-based TPEs: Chemistries and Applications

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Volume Forecast by Subsegment

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Price Forecast Analysis

Volume Forecast by End Use

Revenue Forecast by End Use

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by End Use, Americas

Volume Forecast by End Use, Europe

Volume Forecast by End Use, APAC

Volume Forecast by End Use, MEASA

Geographic Distribution of Production and Demand in 2023

Geographic Distribution of Production and Demand in 2030

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: Americas

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: Europe

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: APAC Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: MEASA

Growth Generator: Styrene-Based (Styrene-Block Copolymers [SBC])



Growth Metrics

Overview of Styrene-based TPEs: Chemistries and Applications

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Volume Forecast by Subsegment

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Price Forecast Analysis

Volume Forecast by End Use

Revenue Forecast by End Use

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by End Use, Americas

Volume Forecast by End Use, Europe

Volume Forecast by End Use, APAC

Volume Forecast by End Use, MEASA

Geographic Distribution of Production and Demand in 2023

Geographic Distribution of Production and Demand in 2030

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: Americas

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: Europe

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: APAC Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: MEASA

Growth Generator: Ester-Based TPE



Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Volume Forecast by Subsegment

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Volume Forecast by End Use

Revenue Forecast by End Use

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by End Use, Americas

Volume Forecast by End Use, Europe

Volume Forecast by End Use, APAC

Volume Forecast by End Use, MEASA

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: Americas

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: Europe

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: APAC Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: MEASA

Growth Generator: Amide-Based TPE



Growth Metrics

Overview of Amide-based TPEs: Chemistries and Applications

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Volume Forecast by Subsegment

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Price Forecast Analysis

Volume Forecast by End Use

Revenue Forecast by End Use

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by End Use

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by End Use, Americas

Volume Forecast by End Use, Europe

Volume Forecast by End Use, APAC

Volume Forecast by End Use, MEASA

Geographic Distribution of Production and Demand in 2023

Geographic Distribution of Production and Demand in 2030

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: Americas

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: Europe

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: APAC Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: MEASA

Growth Generator: Urethane Based (TPU)



Growth Metrics

Overview of Urethane-based TPEs: Chemistries

Overview of Urethane-based TPEs: Applications

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Volume Forecast by Subsegment

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Price Forecast Analysis

Volume Forecast by End Use

Revenue Forecast by End Use

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by End Use, Americas

Volume Forecast by End Use, Europe

Volume Forecast by End Use, APAC

Volume Forecast by End Use, MEASA

Geographic Distribution of Capacity and Demand in 2023

Geographic Distribution of Capacity and Demand in 2030

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: Americas

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: Europe

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: APAC Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: MEASA

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

