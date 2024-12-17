Biz2x Announces 2025 Frontiers Of Digital Finance (FDF) Conference January 13-14, At University Of Miami

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Event Showcases AI, Regulation, Embedded Finance, Emerging in Fintech

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biz2X ®, a global fintech small business finance headquartered in New York that has facilitated over $10 billion in SMB funding to date, today announced the program for the 2025 Frontiers of Digital Finance (FDF) that will take place January 13-14 at the University of Miami.

Hon. Patrick McHenry (R, NC-10), Chair of the House Financial Services Committee , will be FDF Miami's keynote speaker and will discuss The Future of Fintech Regulation. This session will delve into the evolving regulatory landscape, drawing upon his more than two-decades in Congress. He has served on the House Financial Services Committee since first taking office in 2003 and has been its chair for the past two years. As chair, McHenry has pursued an innovation, opportunity, and oversight agenda and focused on facilitating capital formation opportunities.

FDF is an invitation only, global conference series that will assemble more than 150 financial institutions, innovative startups, investors, policy makers, technologists, and other business leaders to learn about trends in digital finance and build relationships with key executives in the industry. Previous events have been held in several of the world's most dynamic financial hubs: Dubai , Riyadh , Abu Dhabi , Mumbai , and New York .

“FDF Miami 2025 will spotlight some of the most transformative and disruptive topics in finance today, including AI, small business lending, embedded finance, regulation, open banking, and big data,” said Rohit Arora, the conference chairperson and co-founder of Biz2X and parent company Biz2Credit.“The University of Miami's Herbert Business School, which educates the next generation of financial professionals to better understand the delivery of financial services through use of technological innovation and automation, is the ideal location for this conference.”

Among the topics on the agenda at FDF Miami will be AI in Financial Services, Embedded Finance: Emerging Trends; Digital Transformation in Financial Services; and Developments in Small Business Lending: Expanding Access to Capital.

FDF Miami will bring together many of the world's financial leaders and fintech visionaries to examine the future of digital finance. The featured panelists will discuss how AI is reshaping digital lending and the ways to build collaborative financial ecosystems in the future to support economic development and growth. Other featured speakers at FDF Miami include Jim Esposito, President, Citadel; Wayne Peacock, President & CEO, USAA; and Rohit and Ramit Arora, Co-Founders of Biz2Credit and Biz2X.

Additionally, Biz2X has partnered with Boston Consulting Group (BCG ), one of the world's top business consulting firms, on a white paper that will examine the rapidly changing dynamics of small business lending. The white paper will delve into how advances in technology, data, and analytics, combined with open banking, innovative fintech solutions, and new capital pools (like private credit), are setting the stage for an unprecedented shift in the small business lending space.

The event includes golf and a pre-event dinner, sponsored by King & Spalding and BCG, on Monday, Jan. 13, and a full-day conference on Tuesday, Jan. 14, followed by a gala dinner and networking at the University of Miami's Lakeside Expo Center (1280 Stanford Dr. Room 1078, Coral Gables, FL 33146). Executives in the financial services industry can request an invitation to FDF Miami by filling out this form .

“The FDF Miami brings together a 'Who's Who' of digital finance who will delve into the industry's major issues, such as changes in regulation we might see under the Trump administration, use of AI in lending, embedded finance, and open banking, to name a few,” said Ramit Arora, co-founder of Biz2X and parent company Biz2Credit.

The sponsors of FDF Miami include WestBridge Capital, Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP, Thomson Reuters Corporation, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), King & Spalding LLP, Amazon Web Services (AWS), CSC Global, DLA Piper LLP, Morgan Stanley, Google Cloud, Experian, AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., and Yodlee.

About Frontiers of Digital Finance (FDF)

FDF is an internationally acclaimed conference series that explores visionary topics, including AI-enabled financing's growing role in small business funding, the growth of embedded finance, regulatory issues in Washington, the evolving face of entrepreneurship, and how changes in Washington will reshape the U.S. economy. Overall, the FDF conference series assembles leading innovators who provide their cutting-edge perspectives on the future of digital finance.

About Biz2X

Biz2X® is the digital lending platform chosen by successful business lenders, with more than $10 billion funded globally to businesses through the company's innovative technology. The platform, a subsidiary of Biz2Credit , has been chosen for business lending at banks and financial institutions around the world. Lenders choose the platform because they want to transform their lending practices digitally. Biz2X makes this possible through best-in-class technology and AI-powered underwriting models. Visit Biz2X.com for more information.

