CTO Realty Growth Expands Presence In Tampa Metro Area With Acquisition Of Grocery Anchored Property

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WINTER PARK, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, (NYSE: CTO) an owner and operator of high-quality, open-air shopping centers located in the higher growth Southeast and Southwest markets of the United States (the“Company”), today announced the addition of its second grocery anchored property in the Tampa, Florida with the of Granada Plaza for $16.8 million, prior to closing costs and adjustments.

Granada Plaza is a 74,000 square-foot shopping center, anchored by a high-performing Publix, and located in the city of Dunedin, Florida, a densely populated and growing retail market in the Tampa metro area. The property is situated on seven acres and is 95% occupied.

"This acquisition adds another grocery anchored shopping center to our portfolio and further expands our presence in Tampa,” said John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. "With this acquisition, approximately 22% of our annual base rent is provided by grocery anchored shopping centers and Florida, at approximately 20% of annual base rent, is our second largest state. Further, Publix now becomes our sixth largest tenant.”

Year to date, the Company has completed $330.7 million of investments at a weighted average yield of 9.3% consisting of $226.7 million of retail properties and $104.0 million of structured investments.

About CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. owns and operates high-quality, open-air shopping centers located in the higher growth Southeast and Southwest markets of the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE).

Safe Harbor

Certain statements contained in this press release (other than statements of historical fact) are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can typically be identified by words such as“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“will,”“could,”“may,”“should,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“forecast,”“project,” and similar expressions, as well as variations or negatives of these words. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's balance sheet, increased market capitalization and liquidity supporting the Company's future growth.

Although forward-looking statements are made based upon management's present expectations and reasonable beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect upon the Company, a number of factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Such factors may include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to remain qualified as a REIT; the Company's exposure to U.S. federal and state income tax law changes, including changes to the REIT requirements; general adverse economic and real estate conditions; macroeconomic and geopolitical factors, including but not limited to inflationary pressures, interest rate volatility, distress in the banking sector, global supply chain disruptions, and ongoing geopolitical war; credit risk associated with the Company investing in structured investments; the ultimate geographic spread, severity and duration of pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic and its variants, actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain or address the impact of such pandemics, and the potential negative impacts of such pandemics on the global economy and the Company's financial condition and results of operations; the inability of major tenants to continue paying their rent or obligations due to bankruptcy, insolvency or a general downturn in their business; the loss or failure, or decline in the business or assets of PINE; the completion of 1031 exchange transactions; the availability of investment properties that meet the Company's investment goals and criteria; the uncertainties associated with obtaining required governmental permits and satisfying other closing conditions for planned acquisitions and sales; and the uncertainties and risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with management's expectations or that the effect of future developments on the Company will be those anticipated by management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

