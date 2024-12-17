Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthopaedic Implants by Product (Knee, Hip, Elbow, Ankle, Shoulder, Foot, Wrist), Material [Metals (Stainless Steel, Titanium Alloy, Cobalt Chromium, Nitinol) Polymers, Ceramics, Hybrid], End User (Hospitals, ASCs, Trauma) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global orthopedic implants market is expected to reach USD 26.47 billion by 2029 from USD 20.94 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2029. Increased access to various type of orthopedic implants and technological advancements such as use of 3D printing with the manufacturing process has increased demand for the orthopedic implants. Further, increased incidence of accidents and sport injuries that may result in fractures and damage to the joints has enhanced the demand for the orthopedic implants.



This report studies the orthopedic implants market based on type, material, end user, and region. It also covers the factors affecting market growth, analyzes the various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).

The prominent players in the orthopedic implants market are: Stryker Corporation (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson MedTech (US), Smith+Nephew (UK), B. Braun (Germany), Globus Medical, Inc. (US), Arthrex, Inc.(US), Enovis (US), Acumed LLC (US), Orthofix Medical Inc.(US), MicroPort Scientiifc Corporation (China), CONMED Corporation (US), Medacta International (Switzerland), Paragon 28, Inc. (US) and, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India)

The study includes as in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the authentication and brand protection market, with their company profiles recent developments, and key market strategies.

The knee implants segment of type segment held the largest share of the market in 2023

The orthopedic implants market is segmented based on type into knee implants, hip implants, shoulder implants, elbow implants, foot & ankle implants, wrist implants and other implants. The knee implants accounted for a the highest share in 2023. Increase in technological innovations, rise in number of obesity cases and the favorable reimbursement scenario for knee replacement procedures is anticipated to fuel the growth of the segment. Developments in robotic assisted knee replacement procedures that improves patient outcomes is another factor propelling the segment expansion. For example, compared to traditional surgery, the Mako Total Knee Replacement from Stryker Corporation can result in less discomfort and a shorter recovery period.

The metals and metal alloys segment of material segment held the largest share of the market in 2023

The orthopedic implants market can be segmented based on material into metals and metal alloys, ceramics, polymers and hybrid implants. Growing number for joint replacement surgeries such as reverse shoulder arthroplasty and unique properties such as longevity and resistance to corrosion drive the segment growth. Metal alloys are less expensive and more readily available than other materials. This makes them an appropriate choice for patients and other healthcare professionals especially in areas of price-sensitive markets, and is expected to fuel the segment growth.

The ambulatory and trauma care centers segment for the end user segment is projected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The orthopedic implants market is segmented by end-users into hospitals & surgical centers and ambulatory & trauma care centers. The ambulatory and trauma care centers is projected to register significant growth during the forecast period. According to Definitive Healthcare there is 304% increase in knee replacement procedures performed in ambulatory surgery centers during the period of 2018-2022. The cost-effectiveness and accessibility anticipated to propel the segment growth. Furthermore, reduced recovery time using minimally invasive surgical techniques is expected to support the growth of this segment.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

North American accounted for major share in 2023. Asia Pacific region to grow at the highest CAGR in orthopedic implants market. Healthcare infrastructure and service investments, in the emerging economies, are fostering the demand for orthopedic implants. Furthermore, market leaders have increased their efforts to strengthen their presence in the Asia Pacific market to meet the ever-growing requirement for orthopedic surgeries and joint replacements. According to International Osteoporosis Foundation more than 50% of osteoporotic hip fractures are expected to occur by 2050.

