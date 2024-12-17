AOI Adds Kevin Jones To Lead Global Sales Team For Quantum Bandwidth™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUGAR LAND, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (“AOI”) (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access products for internet datacenter, cable broadband, and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, announces the appointment of Kevin Jones as vice president of sales for its broadband access division, Quantum BandwidthTM.

Jones joins the broadband access team to oversee sales globally. As AOI has expanded its business by selling Quantum products into Cable Multiple System Operators (“MSO”), Jones plays a key role in furthering this strategy and the company's commitment to push the boundaries of what is possible in the telecommunications industry.

“Kevin brings decades of experience and fantastic industry relationships to the AOI leadership team,” said Todd McCrum, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Broadband Access Business Unit at AOI.“His commitment to customers and reputation of high integrity makes a perfect fit for the culture we've created at AOI.”

Prior to joining AOI, Jones held sales leadership roles at Ciena, CommScope, Casa Systems, and Scientific-Atlanta, where he oversaw major cable network transitions such as Hybrid Fiber-Coaxial ('HFC') and DOCSIS upgrades, Digital TV, Voice over IP, Switched Digital Video, and Distributed Access Architecture.

“I've known AOI for years and have always been impressed by their reputation for delivering unmatched quality to the industry. As I looked at the innovation AOI is bringing to the broadband space, I knew I wanted to be part of this exciting leadership team,” said Jones.

About Quantum Bandwidth

Quantum Bandwidth is a set of broadband access products, including QuantumLinkTM and Quantum18, that enable high-speed connectivity. With today's increasingly demanding bandwidth needs, Quantum Bandwidth ensures cable service providers have reliable options to deliver optimal performance. Its solutions are underpinned with industry experience from the world's leading CATV engineers. Learn more at ao-inc.com/QuantumBandwidth .

About Applied Optoelectronics Inc

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit .

