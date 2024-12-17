Department Of Defense Selects Axonius Federal Systems To Modernize Continuous Monitoring And Risk Scoring Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Axonius will collect and analyze risk data across the Department

RESTON, Va., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius Systems LLC , leader in cybersecurity asset management and SaaS management for federal agencies, announced that its platform has been selected to modernize the Continuous Monitoring and Risk Scoring (CMRS) program for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The selection follows Axonius' inclusion in last year's DoD Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) contract.

“Modernizing the CMRS program is critical to achieving the DoD's cybersecurity goals,” said Brian Hennigan, division chief of the Endpoint Security Portfolio Management Office at the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).“Axonius was selected for its innovative platform, which supports faster, more accurate data analysis, and ensures a comprehensive view of cybersecurity risk across the DoD.”

The CMRS program, managed under the Program Executive Office for Cyber and Infrastructure Development, Design, and Defense (PEO Cyber and the Endpoint Security Portfolio), ensures cybersecurity oversight across all DoD-owned and leased computers and networks.

The Defense Information Systems Agency equips the DoD with the IT and telecommunication resources required to stay connected anywhere, at any time, and against any adversary. The agency, designed to support all six military branches, deploys, maintains and secures a interoperable command, control and communications capabilities, along with a universally accessible information infrastructure.

The Axonius platform will rapidly collect, deduplicate, and analyze risk data from across the DoD without the need for network scans, agents, or sensors. It will automatically create a Master Device Record to give administrators an accurate inventory of assets. The platform will integrate with other DoD systems, including COAMS, eMASS, and DITPR. The DoD can deploy the platform on-premises or in a government-controlled cloud.

“This win builds on our growing momentum in federal cybersecurity,” said Tom Kennedy, general manager of Axonius Federal Systems.“We are proud to help the DoD enhance its cybersecurity posture by providing a holistic view across the Department.”

About Axonius Federal Systems

Axonius Federal Systems LLC (AFS) gives federal agencies the confidence to control complexity by mitigating threats, navigating risk, automating response actions, and complying with federal cybersecurity regulations and guidelines such as Zero Trust, NIST Cybersecurity Framework, CDM, FISMA, and BOD 23-01. A subsidiary of Axonius, the leader in cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) and SaaS management, AFS is the only solution available in the federal space that integrates with hundreds of data sources to provide a comprehensive asset inventory, uncover gaps, and automatically validate and enforce policies. For more information on how AFS supports the mission of the U.S. government to improve national security, visit axonius.com/axonius-federal .

CONTACT: Contact: Jonas Tichenor ...