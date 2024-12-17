(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Intention to Fundraise

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the 'Company') is pleased to announce its intention to launch a new offer for subscription in early 2025. An offer document containing further details will be available to and potential new investors in due course.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66