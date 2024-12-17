Medical Devices Technologies And Global Market Outlook 2024-2029, With Profiles Of Abbott, BD, Danaher, Medtronic And F. Hoffmann-La Roche

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Medical Devices market Predicted to Reach $1.30 Trillion by 2029 Amid Rising Technological Advancements
The medical devices market was valued at USD 810.4 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 1.30 trillion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 9.8%. The drug delivery devices segment recorded a value of $172.4 billion in 2023, and this segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.
The market share of 23.3% in 2023 and the median growth rate of this segment are attributed to factors such as therapeutic efficacy, reduced toxicity, increased patient compliance, and enabling entirely new medical treatments. Growth in imaging devices is attributed to the development of diagnostic procedures used in clinics and the rise in demand for the detection of blood, whether infected or having other disorders.
Report Scope
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the market for medical device technology, including market estimations and trends through 2029. Major players, competitive intelligence, innovative technologies, market dynamics, and regional opportunities are discussed in detail. The report examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players. The report covers drivers, restraints, opportunities, emerging technologies, and a regulatory scenario assessment. The report includes market projections for 2029 and market shares for key players.
The report's scope extends to only those medical device technologies that generate the most global revenue. Dental device technologies and some imaging devices used in dentistry overlap with other devices that are already covered under the imaging device technologies segments, so these have been excluded.
Based on device type, the market is segmented into drug delivery devices, in vitro diagnostics (IVD), urology and renal, orthopedics and spine, imaging devices, cardiovascular devices, and endoscopy. The imaging devices are categorized into X-ray systems, ultrasound systems, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, clinical/point of care, interventional radiology, nuclear medicine/positron emission tomography, and laser imaging. Based on type of in vitro device, the market is segmented into immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, point-of-care tests, and hematology. Based on type of cardiovascular device, the market is segmented into defibrillators, pacemakers, ventricular-assist devices, loop recorders, and others. Based on type of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, home healthcare, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic centers.
The market is segmented by geographical region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Also included in the geographic breakdown are detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.
The report includes:
58 data tables and 58 additional tables An analysis of the current and future global markets and technologies for medical devices Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029 Estimates of the market size and revenue forecasts for the global medical device market, with market share analysis by device types and subtypes, end-user, and region Discussion of the market dynamics, opportunities, and challenges, as well as emerging technologies Discussion of key regulations of the industry and coverage of advancements and recent innovations in the medical device industry Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices of leading companies, their ESG rankings, and consumer attitudes Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity, and venture funding. Profiles of the leading companies, including Abbott, BD, Danaher Corp., Medtronic and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 179
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $810.4 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $1300 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 9.8%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market and Technology Background
Innovation Overview Types Current Trends Enhanced Cybersecurity Wearable Fitness Technology Internet of Medical Things Healthcare and Robotics 3D Printing Device Connectivity Regulations Delay in Legacy of Medical Device Compliance: Europe U.S. FDA Implements Electronic Submission Templates Revision of Brazil's ANVISA Mexico COFEPRIS Releases Edition 5.0 Developments in Thailand and Israel Regulation of Medical Devices in India Regulation of Medical Devices in China PESTLE Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Rise in the Aging Population and Diagnosis Procedures Increasing Use of Artificial Intelligence in Medical Devices Rising Incidence of Chronic Disease Need for Improving Public Health Improving Disease Diagnosis Increased Patient Education Market Restraints
Cybersecurity Risks in Healthcare Failure in Medical Device Designs Supply Chain Issues and Quality Concerns Market Opportunities
Healthcare Delivery with Mobile Medical Imaging Expanding Use of Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) Technological Developments in Medical Devices
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
Major Medical Device and Technology Advances in 2024 Adaptive Hearing Aids Bioprinting Glucose Monitoring Wearables Brain-Machine Interfaces Major Medical Device and Technology Advances in 2023 Medical Diagnosis Software Automated Medical Coding Artificial Intelligence in Radiology Surgical Robots Trends in Medical Device Technology
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
Market Analysis by Device Type
Drug Delivery Devices In Vitro Diagnostics Urology and Renal Orthopedics and Spine Imaging Devices Cardiovascular Devices Endoscopy Market Analysis by End User
Hospitals and Clinics Home Healthcare Ambulatory Surgical Centers Diagnostic Centers Other End Users Market Analysis by Region
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
Global Analysis of Company Market Rank Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships Siemens Healthineers and Sysmex Enter into a Global Agreement Roche Enters Agreement with PathAI Quidel Corp. Signs Agreement to Acquire Ortho Clinical Diagnostics GE HealthCare Collaborates with Boston Scientific Medtronic Collaborates with Nvidia Corp. 2023 Device Approvals Start-ups in Medical Devices
Chapter 7 Sustainability
Importance of ESG in Medical Devices Manufacturing Industry ESG Practices in the Medical Device Industry
Company Profiles
3M Abbott BD Bayer Baxter Boston Scientific Danaher Corp. F. Hoffmann-La Roche GE Healthcare Johnson & Johnson Services Koninklijke Philips Medtronic Quidelortho Corp. Siemens Healthnieers Stryker Thermo Fisher Scientific
