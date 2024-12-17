Medical Devices Technologies And Global Market Outlook 2024-2029, With Profiles Of Abbott, BD, Danaher, Medtronic And F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Devices: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical devices market was valued at USD 810.4 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 1.30 trillion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 9.8%. The drug delivery devices segment recorded a value of $172.4 billion in 2023, and this segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The market share of 23.3% in 2023 and the median growth rate of this segment are attributed to factors such as therapeutic efficacy, reduced toxicity, increased patient compliance, and enabling entirely new medical treatments. Growth in imaging devices is attributed to the development of diagnostic procedures used in clinics and the rise in demand for the detection of blood, whether infected or having other disorders.

Report Scope

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the market for medical device technology, including market estimations and trends through 2029. Major players, competitive intelligence, innovative technologies, market dynamics, and regional opportunities are discussed in detail. The report examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players. The report covers drivers, restraints, opportunities, emerging technologies, and a regulatory scenario assessment. The report includes market projections for 2029 and market shares for key players.

The report's scope extends to only those medical device technologies that generate the most global revenue. Dental device technologies and some imaging devices used in dentistry overlap with other devices that are already covered under the imaging device technologies segments, so these have been excluded.

Based on device type, the market is segmented into drug delivery devices, in vitro diagnostics (IVD), urology and renal, orthopedics and spine, imaging devices, cardiovascular devices, and endoscopy. The imaging devices are categorized into X-ray systems, ultrasound systems, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, clinical/point of care, interventional radiology, nuclear medicine/positron emission tomography, and laser imaging. Based on type of in vitro device, the market is segmented into immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, point-of-care tests, and hematology. Based on type of cardiovascular device, the market is segmented into defibrillators, pacemakers, ventricular-assist devices, loop recorders, and others. Based on type of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, home healthcare, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic centers.

The market is segmented by geographical region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Also included in the geographic breakdown are detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The report includes:



58 data tables and 58 additional tables

An analysis of the current and future global markets and technologies for medical devices

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue forecasts for the global medical device market, with market share analysis by device types and subtypes, end-user, and region

Discussion of the market dynamics, opportunities, and challenges, as well as emerging technologies

Discussion of key regulations of the industry and coverage of advancements and recent innovations in the medical device industry

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices of leading companies, their ESG rankings, and consumer attitudes

Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity, and venture funding. Profiles of the leading companies, including Abbott, BD, Danaher Corp., Medtronic and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Key Attributes:

