Automotive Coatings Market To Register A CAGR Of 5.3% To Reach USD 40.43 Billion By 2034 | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rising consumer preference for customized vehicles is anticipated to fuel the demand for automotive coatings in the coming years.
New York, USA, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- market Overview
The automotive coatings market is poised to exhibit a robust CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 to 2034. The market size was valued at USD 24.19 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 40.43 billion by 2034.
Market Introduction
Automotive coatings are protective materials applied to the exterior of an automobile. The main purpose of these coatings is to protect the vehicle's paint and other surfaces from damage. They can be made from a variety of materials, such as glass, ceramic, and polymer. Ceramic paint coatings offer greater protection, though they are more expensive. Paint sealants, another common type of automotive coating, are used to fill pores to prevent damage.
Automotive coatings are typically made of three layers: primer, basecoat, and clearcoat. The primer is the first layer applied to the car's body. The basecoat provides the car's color and finish, whereas the clearcoat protects the paint system from external elements and adds gloss. Automotive coatings are hydrophobic, meaning they repel water and make it easier to clean the automobile. Besides, automotive coatings help maintain the car's shine.
Automotive Coatings Market Report Scope
| Report Attributes
| Details
| Market Size Value in 2024
| USD 24.19 billion
| Market Size Value in 2025
| USD 25.42 billion
| Revenue Forecast by 2034
| USD 40.43 billion
| CAGR
| 5.3% from 2025 to 2034
| Base Year
| 2024
| Historical Data
| 2020–2023
| Forecast Period
| 2025–2034
Market Key Players
The top market participants are focused heavily on R&D to improve their product offerings. Also, they are undertaking a variety of strategic initiatives to expand their global footprint. A few of the automotive coatings market key players are:
The Sherwin-Williams Company PPG Industries, Inc. 3M KCC CORPORATION FUJIKURA KASEI CO., LTD. Axalta Coating Systems Akzo Nobel N.V. NIPSEA Group RPM International Inc. BASF SE Kansai Paint Co., Ltd
Market Drivers and Opportunities
Drivers:
Rising Popularity of Automotive Refinishing Services : Automotive refinishing services, which encompass services such as scratch repair and repainting, have gained increased traction as consumers look to maintain and enhance their vehicle appearance. Each of these services relies on a variety of coatings, thereby driving automotive coatings market demand.
Advancements in Chemical Engineering : Advancements in chemical engineering have led to the development of high-performance coatings with enhanced aesthetics and improved durability. These advancements are driving the market expansion.
Opportunities:
Growing Disposable Income Globally : The rising disposable income worldwide is anticipated to drive the automotive coatings market demand. With higher disposable income, consumers have more financial freedom to purchase automobiles. The surge in vehicle ownership directly drives the demand for automotive coatings.
Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific : Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2024. The rapid growth of the automotive sector in major economies such as China has been a significant driver in fueling the adoption of automotive coatings in the region. In addition, rising disposable incomes and urbanization drive market growth in the region.
North America : The North America automotive coatings market is projected to register a significant CAGR from 2025 to 2034, owing to the presence of a robust manufacturing sector and rising emphasis on sustainability. Besides, the trend towards vehicle customization and premium finishes aligns with consumer preferences, thereby driving market growth in North America.
Automotive Coatings Market Segmentation
By Product Outlook
Primer E-coat Basecoat Clearcoat
By Technology Outlook
Waterborne Coatings Solventborne Coatings Powder Coating UV-Cured Coatings
By Application Outlook
By End Use Outlook
Light Vehicle OEM Commercial OEM Automotive Refinish
By Regional Outlook
North America Europe
Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific
China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa Latin America
Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America
