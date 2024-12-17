(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GaN Ecosystem Advances Drive Growth Across 5G, Military, and EV Applications

The "Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market is forecasted to grow by USD 8.22 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 29.08% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increase in demand for GaN semiconductor devices, rise in adoption of GaN RF semiconductor devices for military, automotive, and aerospace applications, and continuous emergence of technologies in GaN ecosystem.

The study identifies the increase in adoption of GaN in 5G infrastructure developments as one of the prime reasons driving the gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in adoption of GaN in EVs and hybrid EVs (HEVS) and recent developments in GaN semiconductor devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market is segmented as below:

By Product



Opto Semiconductors Power Semiconductors

By End-user



Defense and Aerospace

Consumer Electronics

ICT

Automotive Others

By Region



APAC

North America

Europe

South America Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Efficient Power Conversion Corp.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

NexGen Power Systems Inc.

Nichia Corp.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

OSRAM Licht AG

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Qorvo Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Transphorm Inc. Wolfspeed Inc.

