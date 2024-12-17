(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sustainability and Ethical Sourcing & Integration Becoming Imperative for Future Business Planning, as Consumer Awareness Grows
The dropshipping market is forecasted to grow by USD 460.6 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 23.11% during the forecast period.
This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by growth in e-commerce industry, increasing global sourcing opportunities, and flexibility and scalability of dropshipping services.
The study identifies the introduction of artificial intelligence and automation in dropshipping operations as one of the prime reasons driving the dropshipping market growth during the next few years. Also, sustainability and ethical sourcing and integration with marketplaces will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The dropshipping market is segmented as below:
By Product
Electronics and media Fashion Toys/hobby/DIY Furniture and appliances Others
By Delivery
By Region
North America Europe APAC South America Middle East and Africa
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dropshipping market vendors.
Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Inc. BANGGOOD TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd. DHgate Dropified LLC eBay Inc. Focus Technology Co. Ltd. IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. Inventory Source LLC Printful Inc. SaleHoo Group Ltd. Shopify Inc. Spocket Sumner Communications Inc. Sunrise Wholesale Merchandise LLC Walmart Inc. Inc. Worldwide Brands Inc.
