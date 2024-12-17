Department Of Defense And U.S. Small Business Administration Approve Rochefort As A Manager In The Critical Technologies Initiative

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS and PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rochefort Management (rochefort - a joint venture between Kyle Bass' Hayman Capital Management and Serengeti Asset Management) has been selected as an approved manager authorized through the Critical Initiative (CTI) to help improve America's economic and national security by providing capital to rapidly growing small businesses.

The CTI is a newly formed partnership between the Small Business Administration (SBA) and the United States Department of Defense (DOD) through its Office of Strategic Capital (OSC).

We are currently one of the only managers authorized to provide debt capital to companies focused on the DOD's fourteen Critical Technology Areas (CTA ).

Rochefort Management leverages the strengths of both firms to engage in a public-private partnership that seeks to catalyze investment into critical technology areas of the United States.

This initiative, spearheaded by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, is projected to initially invest more than $4 billion into approximately 1,000 or more small companies crucial to America's security.

"The Chinese Communist Party represents the largest threat to United States national security.

Our strategy of investing in Critical Technology Areas is designed to alleviate supply chain vulnerabilities, core dependencies on critical minerals, metals, and elements, and to help catalyze private companies to develop offensive and defensive capabilities to combat all aspects of Chinese hybrid warfare," said Kyle Bass of Rochefort Management.

"We are honored to be a part of the Critical Technology Initiative that is vital to our national security and thank both the Office of Strategic Capital and Small Business Administration for their vision and leadership. While the challenges are significant, we steadfastly believe that our American free enterprise system will allow us to prevail in this crucial mission," said Alex Lemond of Rochefort Management.

"Building on our experience investing in many of America's leading private companies, we are excited to help these emerging businesses grow. Our partnership with the DOD and SBA should help strengthen America by assisting these companies in developing critical technologies and onshoring manufacturing capacity to transform themselves into major contributors to American national and economic security," said Jody LaNasa of Rochefort Management.

