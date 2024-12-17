White Castle Spreads Holiday Cheer With Freebies For Those Who Come Dressed In A Festive Costume

White Castle is offering other special deals all winter long that are available

through its website or Craver Nation Rewards customer loyalty app

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle will help make spirits bright by offering a special deal to customers who visit in costume between Dec. 22 and 24.

During those three days, anyone wearing a Santa hat will receive a small soft drink or small coffee at no charge. For those more spirited customers donning a full Santa Claus suit or other festive holiday costume, White Castle will provide three free Original Sliders. (There is a limit of one free item per customer per day.)



"Tis the season to provide cheer, goodwill and memorable moments to all, and White Castle believes it's always better to give than to receive," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Santa's helpers have enough on their plates this season, so we want to put something on their plates that will provide sustenance to nourish them for the full day's work that's just around the corner."

White Castle is also gifting Craver Nation Rewards members with a stocking stuffer. The popular "$5 Crave and Save" meal deals are being extended through Dec. 31. The "Crave and Save" meal deals offer a choice of two Cheese Sliders or two Chicken Ring Sliders, plus a three-piece Chicken Rings, small fry and small soft drink for only $5 plus tax, exclusively through Craver Nation Rewards in the White Castle app.



If you want to put out Sliders for Santa this year, stop by a Castle or visit your grocer's freezer aisle.

In addition to these special holiday deals, White Castle is firing up hot discounts and specials throughout the 2024-25 winter season, including on Call a Friend Day, National Cheese Lovers Day and Groundhog Day, all of the way into the eve of spring.

"2025 brings a new year of savings and cravings at White Castle, with quality food at a great value," said Richardson. "Eating meals should be all about creating memories, not stress. The winter deals and offers are designed to both deliver value and generate memorable moments around the breakfast, lunch and dinner tables."

Here are the offers and deals scheduled to run in December, January, February and March.

Special Offers (available with coupons on White Castle's social media and/or website)