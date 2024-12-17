Malaysian official says collaboration between China, ASEAN brings benefits to region

(MENAFN) Cooperation between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has brought significant benefits to the region, particularly through infrastructure projects and investments, according to a Malaysian official. Speaking at the Malaysia-China Summit 2024 on Tuesday, Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook emphasized the important role China has played in driving progress within ASEAN. As Malaysia prepares to take on the chairmanship of ASEAN starting January 1, 2025, Loke expressed his commitment to working closely with China to further strengthen bilateral relations and build on the successes of their past cooperation.



In his keynote speech, Loke outlined Malaysia's vision for ASEAN, focusing on fostering equitable progress and shared opportunities. He emphasized the goal of making ASEAN a beacon of stability, innovation, and unity in an increasingly dynamic global environment. According to Loke, China has been a steadfast partner in ASEAN's journey, contributing significantly through transformative infrastructure projects and investments that have spurred the region’s development.



Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing echoed these sentiments, reaffirming China’s commitment to helping Malaysia achieve its economic aspirations. Ouyang noted that both China and Malaysia, as emerging markets and developing countries, share similar development priorities and interests.



This ongoing partnership between China and ASEAN, with Malaysia at the helm in the coming year, signals a continued focus on mutual growth and deeper regional integration. The emphasis on technological innovation, sustainable development, and infrastructure underscores the importance of collaboration in shaping the future of the region.

MENAFN17122024000045015839ID1109001658