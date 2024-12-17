Turkey declares Israel determined to ‘expand’ through Golan occupation

(MENAFN) Turkey has strongly criticized Israel's announcement to double the number of Jewish settlements in the occupied Golan Heights, calling it a part of Israel's broader agenda to expand its borders through occupation. Israeli Prime revealed the plan on Sunday, stating that expanding the Jewish population in the area is crucial for Israel's security. He emphasized that Israel would continue to maintain and settle in the Golan Heights.



The Turkish Foreign expressed concern over the decision, which it described as a violation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Syria and Israel. The ministry also condemned Israel’s military actions in the region, including airstrikes in Syria, which it said undermine peace efforts and escalate tensions.



Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War and annexed the territory in 1981, a move that has not been recognized internationally except by the United States. The Golan Heights is home to around 20,000 Jewish settlers and a similar number of Syrian Druze, with some settlements deemed illegal under international law.

MENAFN17122024000045015687ID1109001654