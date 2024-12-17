President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Rais Of Republic Of Tatarstan Of Russia
Date
12/17/2024 7:10:10 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On December 17, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with
Rustam Minnikhanov, Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the
Russian Federation, Azernews reports.
MENAFN17122024000195011045ID1109001626
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.