President Ilham Aliyev Awards Rustam Minnikhanov Dostlug Order - Decree
Date
12/17/2024 7:10:08 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Rustam Minnikhanov was awarded the Order of Dostlug for special
services in the development of relations of friendship and
cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian
Federation, Azernews reports.
In this regard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a corresponding decree.
