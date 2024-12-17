عربي


President Ilham Aliyev Awards Rustam Minnikhanov Dostlug Order - Decree

12/17/2024 7:10:08 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Rustam Minnikhanov was awarded the Order of Dostlug for special services in the development of relations of friendship and cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, Azernews reports.

In this regard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding decree.

