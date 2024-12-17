Athlete Advantage Strengthens Leadership With Crowley Sullivan And Dan Barrett Appointments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Athlete Advantage is excited to announce the appointment of Crowley Sullivan as its new Chief Executive Officer and Dan Barrett as Chief Partnership Officer. Together, Sullivan and Barrett bring decades of leadership experience in sports, entertainment, and revenue generation, further positioning Athlete Advantage as a leader in NIL management and revenue solutions for athletic departments nationwide.A 30-year veteran in the sports business and landscape, Sullivan has built, grown, and led sports-centric businesses for some of the most iconic brands and individual innovators in the industry. Prior to joining Athlete Advantage, Sullivan drove revenue generation for organizations such as ESPN, USA Today Sports Digital Media Group, the Chicago White Sox, and the UFC. Known for his strategic vision and team-building expertise, Sullivan has collaborated with industry icons like Dana White (UFC), Jerry Reinsdorf (Chicago White Sox & Chicago Bulls/Silver Chalice Ventures), and Mark Shapiro (Endeavor/UFC), among others.Joining Sullivan is Dan Barrett, who steps into the role of Chief Partnership Officer. Barrett is a seasoned sports and entertainment executive with 30 years of experience. As CEO and Founder of Grandezza Sports Solutions, he has over two decades of executive leadership in Revenue Generation, NIL, multimedia rights, and stadium seating solutions. Barrett previously served as Chief Revenue Officer for 4Topps Premium Seating and spent 18 years at ISP Sports/IMG College in various senior leadership roles. In his new position, Barrett will spearhead strategic partnerships and collaborations, driving growth and expanding Athlete Advantage's reach across the sports industry.“I am thrilled to join Athlete Advantage at such an exciting time,” said Sullivan.“With Dan's partnership and the incredible team here, I look forward to creating innovative revenue solutions that benefit universities and their athletic departments nationwide.”“I'm excited for great opportunity to connect with partners and create innovative solutions that help athletic departments thrive.” said Barrett.“I can't wait to work with our team to make a real impact for universities and athletes across the country.” With Athletic Departments needing new additive and sustainable revenue now more than ever, we are uniquely positioned to deliver for our university and collective partners.“We are excited to welcome Crowley Sullivan and Dan Barrett to the Athlete Advantage team.” said Ryan Miller, Founder and Chairman of Athlete Advantage.“Their combined expertise and vision uniquely position us to accelerate growth and continue delivering impactful revenue solutions for our partners.”Athlete Advantage evolution since its founding three years ago has been consistent, substantial, and strategic. The addition of Sullivan and Barrett will continue what has been the buildout of a holistic and sustainable company predicated on leveraging revenue generation expertise across sports, entertainment, media, and technology.About Athlete AdvantageAthlete Advantage creates impactful revenue solutions for University Athletics Departments through a comprehensive NIL ecosystem. A leader in NIL management and revenue solutions, Athlete Advantage delivers unique experiences that support both athletic departments and drive economic impact. They provide partnership opportunities with an approach enhances the reach and influence of college sports, enriching the community and maximizing opportunities for student-athletes. For more information about the services Athlete Advantage can provide, reach out to Jason Eyermann, Vice President of Operations, at ... or visit .

