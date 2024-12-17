Aashravya, Adhiraj, Aditya Shine In ITF J30 Tournament In Nepal

(MENAFN- IANS) Pokhara (Nepal), Dec 17 (IANS) Aashravya Mehra, Adhiraj Thakur and Aditya Mor shone brightly in the International Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour J30 held at Pokhara in Nepal. Aashravya Mehra secured the singles title while the doubles pair of Adhiraj Thakur and Aditya Mor clinched the doubles title overcoming their compatriots Aarav Chawla and Ojas Mehlawat in the final.

In the singles category, seventh seed Aashravya comprehensively beat Nepal's Aarav Samrat Hada 6-3, 6-4 in straight sets. In the semifinals, Aashravya stunned the top seed Xiuyuan Guo of China 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets to book his place in the final. He overcame, the higher-ranked Adhiraj in the quarterfinals 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 in a three-set thriller.

In the doubles final, number one seeds Adhiraj and Aditya Mor got the better of Aarav and Ojas 7-5, 6-2 to walk away with the title. Adhiraj and Aditya beat the Indian pair of Showrya Samala and Prakaash Sarran 6-3, 6-3 while Aarav and Ojas got the better of the Nepalese pair of Pranav Manandhar and Raj Bir Pradhan 6-2, 6-4 to book their places in the finals.

All five players train at the Roundglass Tennis Academy under the guidance of renowned coach and Technical Director of RGTA, Aditya Sachdeva.