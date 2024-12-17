Brazil’s previous defense minister gets detained over connection with supposed coup plan

(MENAFN) Walter Braga Netto, Brazil’s former Defense Minister, was arrested on Saturday and charged with obstructing an investigation into a suspected military coup he is accused of organizing and financing. This arrest follows allegations linking Braga Netto, a retired general, to efforts aimed at overturning the results of the 2022 election, which President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva narrowly won.



Braga Netto served as chief of staff under former President Jair Bolsonaro and was also his vice-presidential candidate during the unsuccessful 2022 election campaign. He has consistently denied any involvement in the alleged conspiracy. His legal team intends to prove that he did not attempt to interfere with the investigation.



The allegations against Braga Netto surfaced last month when federal police accused him, along with Bolsonaro and other high-ranking officials, of conspiring to prevent Lula from taking office. Police investigations even suggested that the group considered an assassination plot against the president shortly after his election.



New evidence emerged, indicating that Braga Netto played a more significant role in the alleged coup plot, leading Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes to order his arrest. Investigators also claim he attempted to influence the police investigation by seeking information about statements made by Mauro Cid, a Bolsonaro aide cooperating with authorities.



The coup plot also involves retired General Mario Fernandes, a former advisor to Bolsonaro. Lula returned to the presidency in January 2023 after narrowly defeating Bolsonaro, who had claimed the election was rigged due to electronic voting machine malfunctions. Following the election, Bolsonaro’s supporters protested, storming the presidential palace in Brasília on January 8, 2023, while Bolsonaro was in the United States. Despite initially supporting the protests, Bolsonaro later accepted the election results and approved the transition to Lula's government. He has since been banned from holding public office until 2030, with his lawyer denying any involvement in the coup plot.

