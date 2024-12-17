Turkey’s AFAD dispatches paramedics to search for individuals possibly trapped in underground sections of Sednaya prison

(MENAFN) Turkey’s disaster management agency (AFAD) has dispatched paramedics to search for individuals possibly trapped in the underground sections of Syria's Sednaya prison. According to AFAD spokesperson Keblai Ozyurt, President Oki Memesh will hold a briefing at 13:30 local time (10:30 GMT) in front of the prison to provide further details on the search operation. Around 80 AFAD relief and ambulance personnel, equipped with advanced search tools, are actively looking for survivors among the prisoners who may still be trapped inside Sednaya, as reported by the Turkish news agency Anadolu. The prison complex is believed to contain multiple underground floors that might harbor undiscovered areas.



Despite these ongoing efforts, the Association of Detainees and Missing Persons of Sednaya Prison has dismissed these claims, calling them unfounded. The prison, located in northern Damascus, has long been notorious for its brutal conditions. Amnesty International once described it as a "human slaughterhouse" during the era of Bashar al-Assad's regime. Thousands of prisoners, some detained since the 1980s, have been freed, with disturbing images showing their emaciated bodies and vacant stares, some of them being carried by fellow inmates due to their extreme physical frailty. The White Helmets also conducted a search operation at Sednaya, which concluded on Tuesday. According to the Association of Detainees and Missing Persons, over 30,000 prisoners are believed to have died due to executions, torture, or neglect between 2011 and 2018.

