Baku To Host 1St Children's Theater Festival
Laman Ismayilova
On the occasion of the 152nd anniversary of the National Theater
Day, the 1st Children's Theater Festival will be held in Baku from
March 10 to 17, 2025, Azernews reports.
The event was jointly organized by the Baku City Main Department
of Culture under the Culture Ministry and the Union of Theater
Workers of Azerbaijan.
The 1st Children's Theater Festival planned for children aged
6-14, is aimed at preserving Azerbaijani folk tales and increasing
the interest of the new generation in culture.
The festival can involve 10 people in 15 teams. Performances
based on folk tales presented by teams will last 20-35 minutes.
The main goal of the festival is to preserve our cultural
heritage, instill in children the skills of teamwork, introduce
them to the stage culture and the manifestation of their
talents.
