Baku To Host 1St Children's Theater Festival

On the occasion of the 152nd anniversary of the National Theater Day, the 1st Children's Theater Festival will be held in Baku from March 10 to 17, 2025, Azernews reports.

The event was jointly organized by the Baku City Main Department of Culture under the Culture and the Union of Theater Workers of Azerbaijan.

The 1st Children's Theater Festival planned for children aged 6-14, is aimed at preserving Azerbaijani folk tales and increasing the interest of the new generation in culture.

The festival can involve 10 people in 15 teams. Performances based on folk tales presented by teams will last 20-35 minutes.

The main goal of the festival is to preserve our cultural heritage, instill in children the skills of teamwork, introduce them to the stage culture and the manifestation of their talents.