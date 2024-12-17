Theravance Biopharma To Conduct Investor Meetings During The J.P. Morgan 43Rd Annual Healthcare Conference
DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Theravance Biopharma, Inc.
("Theravance Biopharma" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TBPH ) today announced that members of its management team will hold investor meetings during the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 13-16, 2025, in San Francisco, CA.
To request a one-on-one meeting with the Theravance Biopharma management team, please contact us at [email protected] .
About Theravance Biopharma
Theravance Biopharma, Inc.'s focus is to deliver Medicines that Make a Difference® in people's lives. In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma leverages decades of expertise, which has led to the development of FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Ampreloxetine, its late-stage investigational once-daily norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor in development for symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH) in patients with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), has the potential to be a first in class therapy effective in treating a constellation of cardinal symptoms in MSA patients. The Company is committed to creating/driving shareholder value.
For more information, please visit .
THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA®, THERAVANCE® and the Cross/Star logo are registered trademarks of the
Theravance Biopharma
group of companies (in the
U.S.
and certain other countries).
YUPELRI®
is a registered trademark of
Mylan Specialty L.P., a
Viatris company. Trademarks, trade names or service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective owners.
Contact:
[email protected]
650-808-4045
SOURCE Theravance Biopharma, Inc.
