Theravance Biopharma To Conduct Investor Meetings During The J.P. Morgan 43Rd Annual Healthcare Conference

Theravance Biopharma, Inc.

("Theravance Biopharma" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TBPH ) today announced that members of its management team will hold investor meetings during the 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference, January 13-16, 2025, in San Francisco, CA.

To request a one-on-one meeting with the Theravance Biopharma management team, please contact us at [email protected] .

Theravance Biopharma, Inc.'s focus is to deliver Medicines that Make a Difference® in people's lives. In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma leverages decades of expertise, which has led to the development of FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Ampreloxetine, its late-stage investigational once-daily norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor in development for symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH) in patients with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), has the potential to be a first in class therapy effective in treating a constellation of cardinal symptoms in MSA patients. The Company is committed to creating/driving shareholder value.

