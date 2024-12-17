Oppenheimer Announces Expansion Of Emerging Markets Desk

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Strategic Recruitments of Persio 'Tony' Perez, Michael Chatman and Bill Dolan as Managing Directors Builds on Growth Momentum of Fixed Income Team

Senior-Level Hires Enhance Oppenheimer's Capabilities in Emerging Markets Sales, Trading and Research Solutions

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. (Oppenheimer) - a leading bank, wealth manager and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY ) - announced today the continued expansion of its Fixed Income Division with the addition of three new Managing Directors to the Emerging Markets Desk in New York. Joining the firm are Persio "Tony" Perez, EM Sales Manager; Michael Chatman, EM Sales; and Bill Dolan, EM Sovereign Trading.

"I am thrilled to welcome Tony, Mike and Bill to our Emerging Markets team," said Peter Albano, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Fixed Income at Oppenheimer. "These strategic recruitments demonstrate Oppenheimer's commitment to further enhancing our deep sales relationships, experienced trading capabilities and unparalleled research product in emerging markets."

The new members of the team collectively bring long-term relationships, the ability to evaluate relative value across emerging markets products and a deep understanding of the asset class, as well as the needs of the clients who invest in it.

Perez has nearly 30 years of experience. Most recently, he was a Partner at BCP Securities and served in the same role at Barclay Investments. He began his career in emerging markets at Merrill Lynch, where he became a Managing Director. During his time in emerging markets fixed income, Perez has worked in sales covering hedge funds and asset managers in the U.S., Latin America and Europe.

Chatman has more than 25 years of experience. Most recently, he was a Director, Emerging Markets Credit Sales at BCP Securities. Previously, Chatman held director and credit sales positions at both Barclay Investments and BNP Paribas. Chatman's background includes trading and sales across U.S. investment grade, crossover, high-yield and emerging market debt.

Dolan has nearly 40 years of experience. He started his career at Salomon Brothers and then continued with Citigroup after it acquired the firm. He has extensive expertise in emerging markets trading and also comes to the firm from BCP Securities, where he most recently served as senior Latin American sovereign trader.

The hires build on the steady expansion of

Oppenheimer's Fixed Income Division and continued commitment to global emerging markets.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

Media Contact:

Joseph Kuo / Michael Dugan

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4852

[email protected]

or [email protected]

SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED