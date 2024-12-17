(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Patel Brings Expertise from Pepsi, Activia and Ticketmaster to Lead Global Brand Marketing Strategy

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

P.F. Chang's, a globally recognized leader in Asian-inspired dining, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sonika Patel as Chief Marketing Officer to provide strategic vision and execution across all brand and digital marketing touchpoints and initiatives. Patel will be reporting to P.F. Chang's Chief Executive Officer and President, Eduardo Luz, effective immediately.

P.F. CHANG'S APPOINTS SONIKA PATEL AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

Continue Reading

Sonika Patel joins P.F. Chang's following her tenure as Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing for Ticketmaster North America, where she successfully led marketing efforts across Sports, Music, and Entertainment, focusing on brand & product marketing, content & creative and strategic partnerships. Sonika's experience includes leadership roles with iconic brands such as Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Activia, where she demonstrated a deep understanding of consumer behavior and a commitment to driving sustainable growth. During her tenure at Ticketmaster, Sonika led sports marketing initiatives, including campaigns for the NFL, NBA, and NHL. She also led product campaigns for platform partners like TikTok, Apple and Snap. At PepsiCo, she played a pivotal role in repositioning the iconic Pepsi brand to reconnect with a new generation of cola drinkers and launching the 'Pepsi, For the Love of it' campaign.



"Sonika Patel's extensive expertise in marketing strategy, coupled with her innovative approach to consumer engagement, aligns perfectly with the vision for P.F. Chang's," says Eduardo Luz. "Her breadth of experience across diverse industries will be instrumental in helping to ensure we reach a wide range of customers consistently reminding them of the opportunity to create core memories at P.F. Chang's with our elevated, authentic Asian cuisine and traditions available at affordable prices."

As Chief Marketing Officer, Patel will oversee the development and execution of P.F. Chang's global marketing strategy. She will focus on fostering brand loyalty, driving customer engagement, and strengthening the company's market position.



"P.F. Chang's is such a beloved brand with rich legacy for delivering authentic and exceptional dining experiences worldwide." said Ms. Patel. "I am humbled and honored with the opportunity and look forward to deepen our connection with customers and drive momentum for the business."

About P.F. Chang's

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today's menu at P.F. Chang's spans across all of Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. Each item offers a unique exploration of flavor, whether it's a handcrafted cocktail, wok-fired lunch bowl, or celebratory Chef's Feast 3-course dinner. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's has more than 300 restaurants in 22 countries and U.S. airport locations. For more P.F. Chang's news, visit pfchangs

and follow us on Facebook , Instagram ,

and TikTok

@pfchangs.



Press Contact

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

[email protected]

SOURCE P.F. Chang's

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED