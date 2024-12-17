Kinsley And Icetec Partner To Meet Growing Clean Energy Storage Demand

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Combined BESS Offering to Help C&I Customers Leverage Strong Regional Incentive Programs

Icetec Services (Icetec), a leader in cutting-edge energy optimization software, is partnering with well-established energy solutions provider, Kinsley Energy Systems (Kinsley), to deliver advanced C&I battery energy storage systems (BESS) throughout the East Coast and Mid-Atlantic. This combined offering merges Icetec's SaaS energy management with Kinsley's more than six decades of energy service and solutions to provide a complete solution that enhances resiliency, saves money and reduces carbon emissions. With strong financial incentives for local businesses to deploy technologies that reduce grid strain, this partnership ideally positions Icetec and Kinsley to decarbonize the region and help customers drive maximum value from the energy transition.

With a strong customer portfolio in the region, Kinsley will leverage its 60 years of experience to procure and develop BESS for customers while using Icetec's full-stack energy management SaaS platform to model and ultimately optimize and dispatch the battery to lower costs, maximize revenue and cut carbon.

With many states incentivizing battery deployment through programs like ConnectedSolutions

in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Energy Storage Solutions in Connecticut, and the New Jersey Energy Storage Incentive Program (SIP), this partnership puts the duo at the forefront of the market shift towards grid stabilizing technologies.

"Kinsley is a highly respected provider, whose brand is laser-focused on exceptional customer service-as a result, they are an ideal partner for bringing battery storage to potentially thousands of customers looking to reduce costs – and carbon – as well as enhance resiliency," stated Matthew Wolfe, VP, Business Development, Icetec. "By uniting our automated platform with Kinsley's comprehensive EPC capabilities, we can accomplish even more and make a bigger impact on the energy transition throughout the East Coast and Mid-Atlantic regions."

"This partnership not only highlights our unmatched range of innovative energy solutions but also emphasizes our dedication to ensure systems operate at peak performance for improved customer ROI," explained Kurt West, VP at Kinsley Energy Systems. "More importantly, it springboards us into the fast-growing battery storage market, giving us the opportunity to help decarbonize the region. Through Icetec's best-in-class battery optimization platform, we can ensure our clients will get the most out of energy equipment we help deploy."

With more than 20 years of experience optimizing energy assets, Icetec's full-stack energy management SaaS platform leverages predictive analytics to prioritize opportunities, such as reducing carbon, increasing savings or boosting revenue. The platform uses its control engine, powered by adaptive algorithms to automatically communicate with energy systems and manage the corresponding asset, as well as handle ISO bidding, settling and reporting.

About Icetec Energy Services

Founded in the early 2000s, Icetec Energy Services has consistently delivered innovative energy solutions to meet the growing global demand for sustainability. Starting off using freezers as batteries (hence, the name Icetec), the company has continuously evolved and advanced to offer a predictive analytics and optimization platform with a comprehensive tech stack for sophisticated DER management and microgrid deployment. Utilizing a big data infrastructure, Icetec Energy Services can automate plant dispatch, market bidding & settlement process, plant efficiency and greenhouse gas reporting. Today more than 200 MW are managed by its full stack energy management SaaS platform, spanning over 40 customers, including blue-chip clients in pharma, leading research universities, top C&I companies and energy developers.

About Kinsley Energy Systems

Kinsley Energy Systems (KES) provides cutting-edge solutions and services to address the country's energy infrastructure and environmental challenges. KES is part of Kinsley Group-one of the nation's premier on-site power provider for 60 years. Drawing on this legacy of excellence, KES focuses on solving ever-evolving energy demands with comprehensive solutions that enhance resiliency, reduce operational costs and lower carbon emissions.

KES is behind some of the country's most successful sustainable on-site energy projects and brings Kinsley's commitment to exceptional customer service to advanced commercial and industrial turnkey microgrids. With a strong energy solutions focus and decades of experience, KES is dedicated to helping businesses achieve their energy goals through sustainable, reliable, and innovative solutions.

